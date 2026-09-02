Tide and Turf Food Festival Returns to Portavogie for a Fantastic Family Day Out

Portavogie Harbour will come alive on Saturday 12 September as Tide and Turf returns for a celebration of seasonal produce, cooking inspiration and plenty of fun for foodie families. Running from 12 noon to 5pm, this free family event is part of the Taste Autumn programme, a showcase of local food and drink experiences highlighting the very best flavours of Ards and North Down.

This year’s festival features guest chefs Suzie Lee and Stevie McCarry, who will lead live cookery demonstrations using fresh seafood and locally sourced beef, sharing tips and inspiration for making the most of local ingredients.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Craig Blaney, said:

“Ards and North Down Borough Council is delighted to bring Tide and Turf back to Portavogie. This popular festival celebrates the outstanding seafood, local produce and food culture for which the Borough is renowned, while offering a fantastic day out for residents and visitors alike.”

New for 2026, a Quiet Hour will run from 11am to 12 noon, welcoming people with disabilities, neurodiverse conditions, carers and parents/guardians. This calmer hour will offer reduced noise, gentler activity levels and limited capacity to create a more comfortable and inclusive experience. Entry will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can also take advantage of free pre-bookable shuttle buses operating from Bangor, Newtownards and Portaferry, with stops along the Ards Peninsula, making it easier than ever to travel to and from the festival.

Families can enjoy an Educational Zone featuring hands-on activities exploring local seafood, marine life and Portavogie’s fishing heritage, alongside local food producers, entertainment and activities throughout the harbour.

Tide and Turf forms part of Taste Autumn, running from 11 to 27 September and showcasing local food and drink through a series of seasonal foodie events across Ards and North Down. For more information, visit visitardsandnorthdown.com/tasteautumn.

Tide and Turf is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme.