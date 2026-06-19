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SVP HONOURED TO BENEFIT FROM ‘MILES IN THEIR MEMORY’

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On Saturday 27 June, Jack McCullagh will see his vision for creating a lasting tribute to his friends come to life as 350 people will gather at Dungannon Park to support his fundraising 5km, ‘Miles in their Memory’. Jack said: “I’ve created ‘Miles in Their Memory’ to bring our community together to run, walk, remember and celebrate the lives of Lauren Bullock, Connor Currie, and Morgan Barnard, who were tragically killed on St Patrick’s Day in 2019.

“Seven years on, much of the time since has been centred around grief and reflection so ‘Miles in Their Memory’ aims to provide space for something equally important, a positive and uplifting day out. I want our families, friends and the wider community to come together, share memories, and celebrate three lives that meant so much to so many.”

One of the charities set to benefit from funds raised by ‘Miles in Their Memory’ is St Vincent de Paul. Mary Bullock remembers the knock at the door when SVP members arrived with support in the aftermath of the tragedy. Speaking ahead of ‘Miles in Their Memory’ Mary said: “As a family we were in a state of shock and dismay when Lauren was killed and members of SVP just arrived at the door to offer us support. I feel it’s now time for us to give back and show how grateful we were for the generosity shown to us.

“I believe that Jack has organised a fitting tribute to Lauren who enjoyed many visits to Dungannon Park and where we have such fond memories as a family. I hope that everyone will use the occasion to reconnect with each other and recount stories of happy times. I hope that ‘Miles in Their Memory’ will create new memories for us all as we remember Lauren, Connor and Morgan next Saturday.”

Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, said: “We are honoured that Lauren’s family has chosen for SVP to benefit from ‘Miles in Their Memory’. We would take this opportunity to congratulate Jack on organising this event and thank everyone who will be participating on the day and who are making a donation in their memory.”

‘Miles in Their Memory’ takes place at 2pm on 27 June in Dungannon Park and to make a donation, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/miles-in-their-memory-5k

 

Malachi Cush, St Vincent de Paul Volunteer Ambassador for the North Region, is joined by Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, and Lauren Bullock’s mum Mary, as they prepare for ‘Miles in Their Memory’ on 27 June in Dungannon Park. 

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