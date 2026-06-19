Lagan College is the Latest Northern Ireland Recipient of Community Fit Giveaway

Lagan College Senior Girls’ Hockey Club in Belfast has become the latest recipient of Community Finance Ireland’s Community Fit Giveaway, receiving sponsored training gear worth £1,000.

The initiative, launched by Community Finance Ireland in late 2024, aims to support grassroots sports clubs across the island, reinforcing the essential role they play in their communities.

Each quarter, the scheme awards £/€1,000 to two clubs across the island of Ireland to assist with acquiring vital training gear. At a special presentation, students and P.E. Teacher Ruth McKnight gathered to receive the new kit from Community Finance Ireland Client Relationship Manager Peter Smyth.

Community Finance Ireland is a charity and social enterprise that provides loans exclusively to other third-sector organisations such as community groups, charities, sports clubs and social enterprises on an all-island basis, and as a non-profit, it does finance differently. Instead of profit-driven interest, CFI has created a model rooted in community support, where every repayment helps another volunteer-led organisation take their next step in delivering impact for their community.

Alan Carson, who selected the team for the prize, expressed his excitement about the impact of the giveaway: “It was a pleasure to nominate Lagan College for this award. The new kit they have received as a result of the Community Fit Giveaway will make a huge difference to a team that are striving to make their mark on collegiate sport. A huge thank you to Peter and Community Finance Ireland.”

Speaking at the presentation P.E. teacher Ruth McKnight, also expressed her gratitude: “Our school has a deep-rooted commitment to developing young talent and fostering a love for the sport of hockey. The Community Fit Giveaway from Community Finance Ireland allows us to provide better resources for our team. It’s not just about the training kits – it’s about the sense of school pride. We are truly grateful to Alan for selecting our Club and to CFI for their ongoing support of sports in schools.”

Peter Smyth, Client Relationship Executive for Northern Ireland, who presented the team with the new kit, reiterated CFI’s dedication to investing in local sports initiatives: “At Community Finance Ireland, we believe that sport is a powerful driver of social inclusion and community development. Lagan College is a prime example of a team showcasing school and community spirit, hard work and dedication. I was thrilled to be able to visit them and present the young players with their new kit.”

The Community Fit Giveaway has already made a tangible difference to local clubs, with Ballymoney Ladies’ Hockey Club, St. Patrick’s Football Club, Richill AFC, the NOW Group, St. Genevieve’s High School in Northern Ireland, Tulsk Camogie Club, Brian Boru’s Ladies’ Football Club, Aileach AFC, and Castletown GAA in Wexford being successfully awarded the giveaway.

For grassroots clubs looking to benefit from this initiative, Community Finance Ireland encourages people to sign up to their mailing list. If your sports team could use support, join the mailing list today at www.communityfinanceireland.com and be in with a chance to receive the next Community Fit Giveaway award.