EastSide Arts Festival Celebrates 15 Years with a Uniquely East 2026 Programme

Celebrating its 15th year, EastSide Arts Festival returns from Friday 24 July to Sunday 2 August 2026 with a dynamic programme of over 100 events across east Belfast. EastSide Arts Festival continues to build on its strong community roots, supporting local artists, developing new partnerships and creating inclusive opportunities for audiences to engage with the arts.

Under the theme Uniquely East, this year’s festival brings together an ambitious mix of local, national and international artists across music, theatre, comedy, visual arts, film, circus, talks and tours. From large-scale outdoor events in CS Lewis Square to intimate performances in community venues and local businesses, the programme reflects the rich character and creativity of the area.

Highlights for 2026 include:

SOAK, 24th July: Mercury-nominated singer-songwriter SOAK brings their raw indie-folk to Titanic Distillers Pumphouse

EastSide Electronics, 25th July: The Night Institute and EastSide Arts team up again with their biggest line-up to date, with Todd Terje and Leftfield (DJ set) headlining at CS Lewis Square as part of a full day of the best electronic music across 3 venues

Emer Maguire: Live!, 1st August: One of Northern Ireland’s fastest rising comic talents brings a show fuelled by powerful storytelling, devilish quick wit, and hilarious musical interludes to Shorts Sports and Recreation Club

I’ll Tell Me Ma,1st August: An afternoon of Belfast street songs at Boundary Taproom with Belfast’s Nightingale Singing Session, with a stout and food pairing

Gareth Dunlop, 1st August: Renowned NI singer / songwriter returns to EastSide Arts Festival with a brand new intimate show in the iconic Titanic Distillers Pumphouse

George’s House As Never Before, 27th July: Matthew Nolan adapts his score for the long forgotten avant-garde film about George Best for an immersive, site-specific installation at the George Best House

Love Song to Lough Neagh, 29th July – EastSide Choir (celebrating its 10th year) teams up with Jan Carson for a new show inspired by Jan’s new novel “Few and Far Between”

ParkFest returns, 1st August, with an expanded free family programme, delivered in partnership with Belfast Circus. The event will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of East Belfast SureStart with a wide range of activities for younger audiences.

The festival once again animates venues across east Belfast, from landmark outdoor spaces to community centres, churches and independent businesses. This year sees Titanic Distillers come on board as lead sponsor, hosting a number of key events at the Pumphouse, alongside the return of events to Skainos and the introduction of new venues including Happy Out Coffee.

Since launching in 2012, the festival has grown into a major cultural moment for the city, attracting audiences of more than 10,000 and showcasing east Belfast as a vibrant and confident creative destination.

Councillor Hedley Abernethy, Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, said:

“Now in its 15th year, EastSide Arts Festival brings all the energy, confidence and creativity of its teenage years. With a high-quality line-up of music, comedy, circus and storytelling, new partnerships, and family friendly activities, the 2026 programme champions artistic talent and creates vital opportunities for people to come together. Across a range of sites and spaces, this Uniquely East experience animates the area as a vibrant cultural stage for audiences of all ages to enjoy.”

Siobhán Molloy Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented:

“EastSide Arts plays a key role in promoting creativity in the east of the city and in attracting people from all parts to come and experience the vibrant cultural scene that thrives there. Well done to the team at EastSide Arts who have curated another terrific festival programme this year, with something uniquely interesting to offer everyone, as well as a number of free events, helping to ensure that more people from all backgrounds can enjoy arts experiences. I would encourage everyone to go along and experience this brilliant festival!”

EastSide Arts Festival manager, Neal Campbell added:

“The EastSide Arts team are delighted to announce our 2026 festival, which promises to be one of our biggest to date. This year brings a host of new artists along with plenty of returning festival favourites, across a broad range of artforms and an array of authentic east Belfast venues. Throughout our work we’re dedicated to engaging with our community and to widening access to arts and creativity, and we think that this year’s festival will have something to appeal to as many people as possible from east Belfast and beyond. We can’t wait to share the amazing events we have in store to fill the east with art and creativity this summer!”

For the full festival programme and ticket information visit www.eastsidearts.net. Tickets by phone and in person at Belfast Welcome Centre 028 9024 6609. Early booking is advised. Audiences can also support the festival through donations or by volunteering. Follow EastSide Arts festival on Facebook @EastsideArts and Instagram @eastsideartsbel #ESAFest26.