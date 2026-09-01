Stormont sets the stage for an unforgettable night of music and song to launch Action Cancer campaign

Action Cancer’s Paint the Town Pink fundraising campaign will officially launch this year with an unforgettable evening of music and song in the magnificent surroundings of Stormont’s Great Hall on Friday 25 September.

For one night only, Comber Silver Band and Fortwilliam Musical Society will join forces in a special musical collaboration to mark the beginning of Action Cancer’s annual Paint the Town Pink campaign, supported by Action Renewables.

Taking place annually during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Paint the Town Pink raises vital funds for Action Cancer’s unique, free breast screening service – the only one of its kind available in the UK and Ireland. Every £120 raised funds one potentially life-saving breast screening appointment for well women aged 40–49 and 70+, groups not covered by the NHS screening programme.

Businesses across Northern Ireland are encouraged to ‘go pink’ and host fundraising events throughout October, from coffee mornings and bake sales to dress-down days and pink-themed pub quizzes. Action Cancer will provide participating businesses with a fundraising pack including pink bunting, balloons, collection boxes and creative fundraising ideas.

As the charity receives no government funding for its breast screening programme, it relies heavily on support from the local community and business sector to continue delivering this vital service.

Action Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy expertise in Northern Ireland and a returning partner of Paint the Town Pink, is once again supporting the campaign in 2026.

Lana Moore, Head of Charity Delivery with Action Renewables, said:

“We’re proud to support Paint the Town Pink again in 2026. Last year’s campaign raised an amazing £63,000 – a testament to the generosity and spirit of businesses and communities across Northern Ireland.

“Action Cancer’s team continues to deliver life-changing work, and we’re committed to helping amplify their message throughout October and beyond. The outstanding service delivered by the Action Cancer team deserves our continued support, and we encourage businesses across Northern Ireland to get involved, embrace the pink, and help make a lasting difference to the lives of women in our community.”

Backing the campaign is Donna Kelly, Action Cancer’s Lead Advanced Practice Radiographer. Donna added:

“Action Cancer aims to provide up to 8,000 breast screenings in Northern Ireland each year for asymptomatic women aged 40–49 and 70+, who are not currently captured by routine NHS breast screening. On average, we detect one cancer each week.

“We are the only charity in the UK or Ireland to offer such a service. When it comes to breast cancer, early detection saves lives. At Action Cancer, we use state-of-the-art 3D technology for women aged 40–49. This can detect cancers as small as a grain of rice, which is especially helpful for women with dense breast tissue.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Northern Ireland, accounting for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses. On average, 1,516 women are diagnosed each year and 310 die from the disease.

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support in Northern Ireland for more than 50 years. Its services are free to the user but cost the charity £4 million annually to deliver. These include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic support for people living with a cancer diagnosis and those supporting a loved one, and a range of health improvement programmes.

Services are available at Action Cancer House in Belfast, at 13 regional locations and onboard the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra, which visits 175 locations each year.

If you or your workplace would like to take part in Paint the Town Pink, please contact Mark Irwin-Watson in the fundraising team on 07580 133752 or email pttp@actioncancer.org