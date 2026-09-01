Artist Opens Studio to the Public to Prove Art is for Everyone

Belfast artist Keith Drury is opening his studio to the public on Saturday 19 September from 12pm to 4pm, with a special invitation to people who have never stepped inside an art gallery before.

This free event is part of Keith’s ambition to break down some of the barriers that can exist around art and show that art is for everyone, regardless of background, knowledge or experience.

Keith said, “I want people to feel this is an invitation for them. You don’t need to know anything about art or understand art terminology. Just come through the door, have a look, ask questions and let me tell you some of the stories that have inspired the pictures.

“Art should be accessible. It should make you feel something, remind you of somewhere or someone, and make you stop and look again.

“People from every walk of life are welcome – people who love art and people who have never really thought art was for them.

Keith’s distinctive cityscapes feature recognisable buildings, characters, hidden references and stories inspired by Belfast and beyond, with new details revealing themselves the longer people look.

Visitors will be able to hear directly from Keith about why particular buildings appear, the memories behind different scenes, as well as a myriad of stories and meanings woven throughout his intricate work.

But he also wants visitors to bring their own stories with them.

Keith is particularly keen to meet people from West and North Belfast and hear which buildings, shops, streets, venues and landmarks they believe deserve to be featured in future artworks.

He continued, “I want my work to evoke personal connection and empower the viewer, connecting them with their own locality in a new way. There are places that might mean very little to someone driving past but mean everything to the local people who grew up there.

“It could be a shop everyone knew, a school, a pub, a church, a football ground or simply a building that tells you you’re home. Locations in my work are presented in a way that immediately connects the viewer to their roots; places and buildings evoke long-forgotten memories but can reaffirm the viewer’s identity in a way that creates a sense of ownership and belonging.

“I want people to come in and tell me what I’m missing. What building instantly reignites memories? What would make someone from your part of Belfast look at one of my pictures and say, ‘That’s ours’?”

Keith established Keith Drury Art in 2013, and his work is now sold throughout galleries, held in private collections and commissioned by businesses and visitor attractions.

His latest major corporate commission, Best of Belfast, is exhibited at Flax & Soda in Belfast International Airport, presenting a richly detailed interpretation of the city to travellers passing through.

Keith added, “This event extends to people who may have never bought a piece of art or visited a gallery before. Art shouldn’t be seen as exclusive – it should be accessible to everyone. Visit us on 19 September and realise there is no reason why art shouldn’t be for you.

“Come and hear the stories behind the work and bring your own stories with you too.”

Keith Drury’s Open Studio takes place on Saturday 19 September 2026 from 12pm–4pm at 32 Belmont Road, Belfast BT4 2AN. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.