Local Chef Paula McIntyre Announces New Residency at McConnell’s Distillery

New ‘McConnell’s Presents…’ programme will bring food, music, comedy, art and local markets to the Belfast distillery

Belfast’s oldest jail is being transformed into the city’s newest destination venue as McConnell’s Distillery launches a new programme of events and experiences which will see the Crumlin Road distillery host a regular calendar of food, music, comedy, arts and markets.

‘McConnell’s Presents…’ will bring together a diverse range of events and experiences at the Distillery. Renowned chef and broadcaster Paula McIntyre will host the first event on Friday 21 August with a special dinner which marks the beginning of Paula’s culinary residency at McConnell’s Distillery, with further dining experiences planned as part of the ongoing programme.

Guests attending the inaugural event will enjoy an exclusive five-course dining experience specially curated and prepared by Paula McIntyre. Each course will be personally introduced by Paula, with commentary and storytelling throughout the evening.

The menu will be paired with a selection of carefully crafted cocktails featuring McConnell’s Irish Whisky, along with cocktails incorporating Paula McIntyre’s own gin and rum range. Paula will provide commentary and insight with each course, and the night will wrap up with live music.

Paula McIntyre said:

“I’m delighted to be beginning this new residency at McConnell’s Distillery. It’s a fantastic setting and provides a unique opportunity to bring together food, storytelling, drinks and live entertainment in a really special way. The first event will be a very special evening and I’m excited to share it with guests.”

The launch of McConnell’s Presents… will also see the introduction of a regular music night, Distillery Sessions, with the first event taking place on Friday 28 August. These events will feature live music from various acts and genres.

The programme will extend beyond food and music, with future events set to include comedy, theatre, art and a range of unique markets featuring local producers, makers, collectors and other independent businesses.

Leann Duffy, General Manager at McConnell’s Distillery is looking forward to welcoming new and returning guests to the unique venue:

“McConnell’s Presents… is about creating a new programme of experiences at the Distillery and bringing people together around the things that make Belfast such a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

“Paula McIntyre’s culinary residency is a fantastic way to begin, combining exceptional food, storytelling, cocktails and live music in the unique setting of the Distillery.

“From there, the programme will grow to include music, comedy, theatre, art, markets and much more. We want McConnell’s Distillery to be a place where people can come not just to discover the story of McConnell’s Irish Whisky, but to enjoy great experiences throughout the year.

“Belfast is now an established experience destination for residents and visitors, and we are delighted to be part of that new offer.”

The first McConnell’s Presents… Paula McIntyre event takes place on Friday 21 August, followed by the first Distillery Session on Friday 28 August.

For more information and to book, visit mcconnellsirishwhisky.com.

Further events will be announced over the coming weeks.