Acclaimed Artist Kathryn Callaghan Brushes into Holywood

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known contemporary artists, Kathryn Callaghan, has announced an exciting new chapter in her career after becoming the new owner of the renowned Yard Gallery on the High Street of the bustling north Down town of Holywood.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Kathryn and the gallery, which has championed local artists for many years under the stewardship of Jim and Nicki Beattie. Kathryn now plans to build on that legacy, by creating a vibrant community hub where artists, collectors and visitors can connect through creativity, in addition to the already thriving commercial art destination.

Located alongside the popular Coffee Yard, Kathryn invites visitors to browse artwork across two floors in the welcoming space where people can enjoy coffee while discovering original Northern Irish art. Soon, the gallery will also feature a dedicated art studio which will host Kathryn herself, alongside staff members and guest artists represented by the gallery. The intention is to showcase artistic talent and give visitors the opportunity to meet artists and experience the creative process first-hand.

The first exhibition under Kathryn’s ownership opens this month and exhibits her newly released Ireland Collection. A year in the making, this collection features work lovingly created using her uniquely distinctive pouring technique. The collection captures the beauty and spirit of Ireland through dramatic landscapes, iconic landmarks, musicians and traditional dancers.

For Kathryn, taking ownership of Yard Gallery is far more than a business investment, it is the fulfilment of a journey that began many years ago when she was first given the opportunity to exhibit there as an emerging artist.

Speaking about the next chapter in her career, Kathry Callaghan said: “When people ask how I became an artist, the answer isn’t simply that I picked up a paintbrush. The truth is that every artist needs someone who believes in them, and for me, that person was Jim Beattie.

“Many years ago, when I was still finding my feet as a professional artist, Jim gave me an opportunity at Yard Gallery. Like so many artists, I remember the excitement and also the nerves of seeing my work hanging in a respected gallery for the first time.

“Over the years, Jim continued to support me, encourage me and quietly cheer me on. Looking back now, I realise just how important that belief was. It gave me the confidence to keep going, to grow, and to build Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art into the business it is today.

“I believe that this new chapter encapsulates my ambition and vision for making Yard Gallery the destination for commercial art in Northern Ireland. It’s a place where I feel happy. It’s somewhere that I believe always stood for something. My experience of Yard Gallery was that it was run with honesty, transparency and integrity. Artists were treated fairly, customers were looked after, and relationships mattered. Those values stayed with me and became the sort of business I wanted to build myself. I want our staff, visitors and customers to feel happy here too.

“When Jim and Nicki offered me the opportunity to become the next owner of the Yard Gallery, I was genuinely speechless. Life has a funny way of coming full circle. The place that helped launch my career has now become its next chapter.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue the legacy Jim and Nicki have built while creating something new. My vision is for Yard Gallery to become a place where people come not just to buy art but to experience it, I want to make it accessible and inspiring for the next generation of artists and I want to attract visitors from across the island and beyond. Whether that’s to visit an exhibition by an artist in residence, attend a demo, learn about the language or art during a workshop or masterclass, or to simply pop in on the way next door for a coffee.

“I’ll always be grateful to Jim for believing in me long before I believed in myself, and I hope to do exactly the same for many more artists in the years ahead.”

Jim Beattie said: “When Nicki and I began thinking about the future of Yard Gallery, we wanted to ensure that the new owner would be someone who understood what the gallery has always been about. Kathryn was our obvious choice.

“Watching her journey from exhibiting here as an emerging artist to becoming one of Northern Ireland’s most successful artists has been a real privilege. Kathryn is incredibly talented and importantly shares the values that have always underpinned Yard Gallery. Like ourselves, Kathryn is about supporting artists, treating people fairly and creating lasting relationships.

“We know Yard Gallery is in safe hands. Kathryn brings fresh ideas, enormous passion and a genuine commitment to helping other artists succeed. We couldn’t be happier to pass the baton to someone who understands both the business of art and the importance of nurturing creative talent.

“Nicki and I are immensely proud of everything Yard Gallery has achieved over the years, and we’re excited to see Yard Gallery evolve under Kathryn’s direction. We wish her every success.”

The first monthly exhibition under Kathryn’s ownership, featuring her Ireland Collection, opens on 15 August at Yard Gallery, 102-104 High Street, Holywood. To view Kathryn’s art, visit www.kathryncallaghan.co.uk and follow Kathryn on social media.