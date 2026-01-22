Take a loving pause for yourself this Valentine’s weekend with a unique Pilates event hosted by Eclectic in Drawing Office One at Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Curated by Eclectic owner and Pilates instructor Nicola Morrison, this immersive health and wellbeing experience aims to combine energising Pilates with nourishing refreshments and a deeply restorative Soundbath, all set against the backdrop of the city’s most iconic and historic hotel.

Designed to encourage both physical vitality and mindful reflection by engaging the body and mind, this event promises to leave guests feeling refreshed, centred, and balanced. Guests will begin their experience with an energising Pilates session led by Nicola, whose holistic and thoughtful approach has earned her a loyal following at her Bangor studio and across Northern Ireland. The session focuses on building strength, flexibility, and posture awareness, while also encouraging participants to connect deeply with their bodies and breath, taking a moment to lovingly return to oneself.

Nicola, who has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful and holistic Pilates sessions at her Bangor health and wellness business, said: “I believe that we need to take time to step into a quiet space of care and intention and what better weekend to take a moment to pause and love oneself than Valentine’s weekend.

“I envisage this event to be a gentle wellness gathering devoted to self-love, where soft moments will invite attendees to pause, breathe, and return to oneself.

“Bringing this concept to life out on the road from Eclectic for the first time, to such a landmark venue as Titanic Hotel Belfast, is incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled to share this concept with those seeking a unique and uplifting health and wellbeing experience.

“Through mat Pilates practice followed by a nurturing Soundbath, we will guide participants to release, restore and reconnect – leaving with a lighter heart, a calmer mind, and a deeper sense of inner ease.”

The Soundbath will be led by Aideen Carmichael to promote deep relaxation and inner stillness. Using resonant tones and gentle vibrations, the Soundbath will encourage a meditative state that can help reduce stress, restore balance, and help participants feel rejuvenated.

The event is open to all levels, whether you are a seasoned Pilates practitioner or simply curious about exploring new ways to love yourself and support your wellbeing. Whether seeking to enhance fitness, relieve stress, or simply experience something new in an inspiring setting, this event promises a soulful morning dedicated to wellbeing, balance, and self-care.

Take a moment to pause and love yourself from 10.00am to 1.00pm on Sunday 15 February. Places are limited and tickets are priced at £40 per person.

To reserve your place, book now at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=563547&stype=-7&sTG=74&sVT=1459&sView=day&sLoc=0&date=11/23/25