The Ulster Automobile Club is celebrating 100 years in motorsport – what an achievement. To mark this very special anniversary a black tie dinner was held in the Culloden Hotel and Spa on the evening of Saturday, 1 November 2025. The guest of honour was John Watson, former F1 Champion, who was interviewed by Alan (Plum) Tyndall about his long and successful career. Pamela Ballantine was master of ceremonies and worked her magic interviewing the ‘good and the great’. Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO, presented a 100th anniversary certificate to Club President Donald Grieve. For more coverage see the January issue of Ulster Tatler