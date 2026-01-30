The Daily Mile Foundation launch study to advance children’s health and wellbeing

A new study, which aims to deepen understanding of the impact of physical activity on children’s health and wellbeing, has been launched as part of an exciting new collaboration between Queen’s University and The Daily Mile Foundation, supported by INEOS.

This new data linkage study builds on a previous study carried out in 2022, which examined how participation in The Daily Mile correlates with key health and well-being indicators. Researchers at Queen’s will now replicate the study across the UK and Ireland, leveraging anonymised data to provide robust insights that can inform future policy and practice in schools and communities.

To support this important work, Queen’s University’s School of Psychology has awarded the Emily Turtle Award to a psychology student who will play a central role in the research. The award recognises outstanding academic potential and commitment to improving children’s lives through evidence-based research.

The Daily Mile Foundation and Athletics Ireland are also providing a research grant.

Fiona Paterson, UK and Ireland Partnership Manager, The Daily Mile Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Queen’s University on this study. The Daily Mile has always been about making a simple, free, and inclusive activity part of every child’s day. This research will help us better understand its long-term benefits and strengthen our mission to make movement part of every child’s day.”

Dr Gavin Breslin, lead academic on the project at Queen’s University, added: “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to build a healthier future for children. By linking data across sectors, we can uncover powerful insights into how initiatives like The Daily Mile contribute to lifelong wellbeing. We’re proud to support this work through the Emily Turtle Award and look forward to the impact it will have.”

Rachel Ormrod, Director of Participation, Athletics Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside The Daily Mile Foundation and Queen’s University on this study to better our understanding of the reach and impact of The Daily Mile in Ireland. The Daily Mile Ireland is promoted by Athletics Ireland and considered to be a key priority programme following its launch in 2018.”

Findings are expected to be shared Summer 2026.

The Daily Mile, supported by INEOS, was first developed by Elaine Wyllie MBE when she was Headteacher of St Ninian’s Primary School in Stirling, Scotland, in February 2012. Since 2016, The Daily Mile has been supported by global chemical company INEOS, which has enabled the free initiative to grow globally and help millions of kids to get active every day.

The initiative is simple – but can be transformational to children’s health and wellbeing. It involves classes heading outside to run, wheel or walk around the school grounds for 15 minutes every day, at whatever pace suits the child best. It gets children active with their friends and teachers and refreshed for further learning. The Daily Mile is free, fun and fits in the school day easily.

Though named ‘The Daily Mile’ (as children tend to average running a mile in the 15-minutes), the distance isn’t compulsory, and the ethos of the scheme is of inclusivity, enjoyment, and self-improvement over time. The Daily Mile is intended to help all children, no matter their age, ability, or personal circumstances, enjoy getting active every day – getting fitter and healthier now, but also developing healthy habits for a lifetime.

