Food lovers are in for a treat as the popular Taste Mid Ulster food and drink market arrives in Fivemiletown on Saturday 20 June. Visitors can enjoy artisan produce from more than 25 local traders, live cookery demonstrations from local food ambassador Bronagh Duffin and Great British Menu finalist and NI food ambassador Stevie McCarry, family entertainment, music, craft activities and foraging walks at Round Lake. Celebrating the region’s thriving food heritage, the free event will be a day packed with local flavours, community spirit and fun for all ages from 11am – 6pm. For further details visit www.visitmidulster.comand follow on Instagram and Facebook @visitmidulster #TasteMidUlster.