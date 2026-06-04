Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Showcases Investment Opportunity at London Business Mission

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s business and investment mission took place at the Tower of London recently – an event designed to raise the profile of the region among investors, strengthen commercial relationships and foster new opportunities for economic growth. Local business representatives and stakeholders highlighted the region’s strong digital connectivity infrastructure to both airports and the A1 Belfast-Dublin Economic Corridor, access to a skilled workforce, and space for business growth to an audience of investors and key decision-makers from across Greater London.

Speaking on Lisburn and Castlereagh’s competitive advantages, business leaders included Jonathan Holmes from Creative Composites, Athru’s Jamie O’Reilly, Roger Pannell from the Unicorn Group and Stephen Spiceley of the Camlin Group, who were joined by Nicola Andrews, Palaces Group Director, Historic Royal Palaces.

The ‘Powering Growth: Partnerships for Investment’ event created a platform for high-value introductions and commercial engagement and is part of the Council’s wider economic development programme focused on driving business growth, attracting investment and supporting long-term prosperity across the Council area.

Attending the event, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp, said: “This has been an extremely positive and productive event for Lisburn and Castlereagh, allowing us to showcase the scale of ambition across our council area and to connect directly with investors, business leaders and key decision-makers in London.

“The positive response and interest to this showcase underlines the growing confidence in Lisburn and Castlereagh as a place to invest, grow and do business, and we are leaving London with real momentum, valuable new connections and a strong platform for future growth.”

Alongside the main showcase at the Tower of London, a dedicated London Trade Programme gave participating local businesses the opportunity to meet prospective partners, investors and customers directly, encouraging the development of new commercial relationships and export opportunities.

Part-funded through the Local Economic Partnership (LEP) in partnership with the Department for the Economy and Invest NI, the London Trade Programme was developed to strengthen export capability, support market entry and help participating businesses identify new commercial opportunities and routes to investment.

Chief Executive of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, David Burns, added:“Ultimately, we are focused on delivering tangible outcomes for our region and its businesses, and this trade mission delivered real value for the businesses that took part, giving them direct access to potential partners, customers and investors in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

“Facilitating meaningful opportunities to build relationships, raise visibility and explore new routes to growth, we are committed to helping deliver real growth for our local businesses that goes beyond Northern Ireland.”

The London mission sits within a wider programme of trade activity across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Europe, including an upcoming ROI Trade Programme and a European trade mission planned for autumn 2026. Together, these initiatives create a strong pipeline of opportunities for businesses to build networks, access new markets and accelerate international growth.