Students from across Northern Ireland will head to the United States next month to study at universities and colleges in 26 states as part of the long-running Study USA scholarship programme. 60 students from Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University, St. Mary’s University College Belfast, Belfast Metropolitan College, South Eastern Regional College and Southern Regional College will spend the next academic year taking classes aligned to their home discipline, alongside areas such as Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communications, Marketing, Human Resources and Languages. Study USA is managed by the British Council, on behalf of the Department for the Economy, and is an immersive experience designed to support the students’ academic growth, alongside cross-cultural understanding and personal development.The programme was originally established in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, at a time when international opportunities for educational and economic exchange were limited. More than three decades on, the programme has enabled over 3,000 students from across Northern Ireland to broaden their career opportunities, expand professional networks and build lasting relationships. Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, Study USA continues to build on historic, steadfast links between Northern Ireland and the United States. This year’s cohort will also be in the US as the country plans a host of events to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, including highlighting the significant role that people from Northern Ireland played in shaping America. For many, the impact of the Study USA programme extends beyond their year abroad, with many graduates returning to Northern Ireland to apply the skills and insights gained in the US to build successful businesses and careers. Others have gone on to forge careers in the US, while maintaining strong connections with the programme and Northern Ireland. Study USA is part of the British Council’s work supporting peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. Colm McGivern, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “Study USA is a transformative experience that goes far beyond academic learning. It gives students the chance to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships, and grow in confidence and independence. From campus life to community engagement, they gain fresh perspectives and a global outlook that will shape their futures. “Just as importantly, the programme is helping to build long-term relationships of trust and understanding between Northern Ireland and the United States. We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort. They are fantastic ambassadors for Northern Ireland, and we know they will make the most of every opportunity and return home with new skills, ideas and connections that will last a lifetime.” Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Study USA is a flagship programme that equips our students with the skills, confidence and global outlook to succeed. I wish this year’s cohort every success as they embark on this exciting opportunity, and I have no doubt they will make the most of the experience.” One of this year’s Study USA cohort, law student Charlie Kerr, says: “I found out about the Study USA programme in my first year of university and saw it as an opportunity I had to go for. By taking part, I’ll be gaining unique experience which will allow me to prove I am comfortable working far beyond home while gaining international experience. I’m looking forward to experiencing the American education system, making new connections and taking new classes which would not be available to me back home. This opportunity means a lot to me, and I’m very grateful to the British Council for the opportunity.” Another student, Colleen Grzegorczyk, studying English and Creative Writing, added: “I applied to Study USA as it’s a unique and exciting opportunity to branch out and face challenges whilst also developing new skills. I’m most looking forward to taking a variety of classes that are different to what I would be learning at home and making new friends. Having this opportunity to experience American college life and learn new things in a different environment is a dream come true.” Applications for Study USA for 2027-28 will open in September 2026. To find out more about the programme and eligibility criteria visit: https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa