Queen’s Marks Refugee Week with a Programme of Powerful Events

Queen’s University Belfast Marked Refugee Week 2025 with a programme of events that celebrated community and diversity, including a celebration event that formally recognised Queen’s becoming a University of Sanctuary.

Throughout the week, Queen’s partnered with community organisations, advocacy groups and civic partners to deliver a meaningful series of events that reflected its commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for all. These included-

A film screening event in Queen’s Great Hall on Monday 16 June, curated in partnership with Northern Ireland Now, a contemporary archiving and screening project. Northern Ireland Now is a collaboration between BFI, the Nerve Centre, and Northern Ireland Screen Digital Film Archive, that addresses the underrepresentation of diverse voices in the Digital Film Archive to champion equality and inclusion, with a focus on creating a living archive that reflects who lives here and what matters to them. The evening featured powerful video stories from a diverse range of community organisations across Northern Ireland, including Springboard, ANAKA Women’s Collective, and ImageNation NI.

On Tuesday, 17 June, Queen’s held a special celebration in the Great Hall to mark its official recognition as a University of Sanctuary- the first university in Northern Ireland to receive this honour. The award acknowledges Queen’s commitment to supporting people seeking sanctuary by facilitating access to higher education, and working closely with local refugee communities. The event was attended by staff, students, and community partners who helped achieve this important milestone.

On Wednesday 18 June, Queen’s hosted the Big Sanctuary Information Fair in Queen’s Whitla Hall, bringing together 42 stallholders offering direct support and advice in areas including housing, education, health, employment, safety and immigration. Organised in collaboration with the Consular Corps of Northern Ireland, Advice NI and the NI Housing Executive, the Fair welcomed individuals and families from migrant and minority ethnic backgrounds, including asylum seekers and refugees.

On Saturday, 21 June, Queen’s staff and students joined the Big Refugee Picnic at Ulidia Playing Fields on Ormeau Road. This joyful community celebration brought together families, friends, and neighbours to honour culture, stories and shared humanity.

Queen’s is the first university in Northern Ireland to be declared a University of Sanctuary, joining just over 40 institutions across the UK and just eight others on the island of Ireland. This prestigious recognition celebrates institutions that go above and beyond to create a culture of welcome, safety, and support for those seeking sanctuary.

Speaking of the achievement, Queen’s President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer, said:

“Receiving official University of Sanctuary status solidifies the commitment we have made to creating a university that is welcoming and inclusive. We are proud of our diverse community at Queen’s, and we know that higher education has a critical role to play in shaping a fairer and more compassionate society.

“Whether that be through facilitating access to higher education for those seeking sanctuary; providing support and advice for local refugee communities;

educating our students, fostering democratic values and critical thinking, and empowering them to engage constructively in public life; or serving as a platform for respectful dialogue, helping to shape public discourse and policy. As a university, we are committed to doing more, to listening and learning from others, and playing our part in creating a better world for all.”

Going forward, Queen’s will commence the implementation of a three-year Sanctuary Action Plan, shaped and driven by a Path to Sanctuary oversight group, made up of students, and academic and professional staff, ensuring that this important work continues, and that the University remains committed to playing an active role in promoting equality, compassion and civic responsibility.