Out of this world – interdimensional portraits at Belfast gallery

Portraits of women from another dimension – created using techniques that showcase the shifting nature of perception – are set to astonish Belfast art fans.

Fearless Femininity, a solo exhibition by internationally established artist Alea Pinar Du Pre, will be on view to the public from February 7–23 in Gormleys Belfast.

Of Austrian and Turkish heritage, Du Pre’s practice is shaped by a life lived across different cultures and finds inspiration in areas such as science, science-fiction, history and anthropology.

“My endless questioning of the nature of our existence stems from an insatiable curiosity and an unfathomable love for truth,” said Du Pre.

“I believe in the sacredness of the human experience.

“Art is a canvas to mutate my curiosity into a form I can share – to transfer scientific curiosity into pictures – to give form to the formless.”

Du Pre’s work fuses classical figurative traditions with a bold, modern visual language, exploring themes of identity, perception, and femininity.

In this exhibition, the figures often appear layered or doubled, hinting at multiple identities or shifting states of mind.

She employs a sophisticated palette of deep blues, warm ochres, reds, and muted neutrals, allowing areas of colour to flow through the figures and dissolve the boundary between body and background.

This interplay creates a sense of movement and psychological depth, as if the inner life of the subject is mapped directly onto the painted surface.

The meticulous line work recalls engraving and printmaking traditions, yet the overall effect is resolutely contemporary.

The paintings in the exhibition exemplify her ability to balance technical precision with expressive abstraction.

Du Pre’s works are immediately recognisable for their intricate linear surfaces and rhythmic patterning.

Faces and figures emerge through layered networks of fine lines, intersecting curves, and stained-glass-like colour fields.

These compositions fragment and reassemble the human form, suggesting both vulnerability and strength.

The women depicted are neither passive nor idealised; instead, they confront the viewer with a quiet intensity, their gazes suspended between introspection and self-possession.

Fearless Femininity will run at Gormleys Belfast from February 7 to 23. See Gormleys.ie for details.