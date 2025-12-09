Ormeau Business Park Celebrates 25 Years

ORMEAU BUSINESS PARK is celebrating 25 years at the heart of South Belfast’s entrepreneurial community, during which it has played a key role in the transformation of the Ormeau Road into one of the city’s most dynamic business corridors.

For a quarter of a century, since its official launch by Sir Reg Empey in November 2000, Ormeau Business Park has supported hundreds of local entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses, many of whom have grown from fledgling local enterprises into global organisations and established employers.

To mark this significant milestone, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly visited the park to meet key stakeholders and tenants and cut the anniversary cake, remarking:

“Ormeau Business Park is an important hub for local business and regeneration on the Ormeau Road and has been instrumental in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of South Belfast for a quarter of a century.

“Belfast is a city for business. We want to create a sustainable local economy, and supporting local business is a key commitment of the Belfast Agenda – the city’s community plan. Business Parks like this one create excellent opportunities for networking and collaboration between industries.

“I wish the whole team at Ormeau Business Park a happy 25th anniversary and thank them for the part they have played in regeneration and transformation of this historical site,” she added.

Built on ground owned by the Marquis of Donegall, the Gasworks site on Cromac Avenue was the heart of Belfast’s gas-making industry since it opened in 1822, supplying gas for street lighting and domestic and industrial use.

Ormeau Business Park was one of the first developers to set-up on the site when it was redeveloped for commercial use by Belfast City Council and Laganside Corporation.

25 years later, OBP shares the Gasworks with some prestigious corporations such as FinTru and Herbert Smith, and has consistently maintained high occupancy levels above 95% for more than two decades.

Established to promote economic development and job creation in South Belfast by providing flexible workspace and business support to small and growing enterprises, the Park currently hosts 22 tenant businesses with more than 240 employees, occupying 33,000 sq ft of high-quality office spaces, studios and shared facilities.

Patricia McNeill, CEO of Ormeau Business Park, said: “For 25 years, Ormeau Business Park has been proud to provide a space where local enterprise can take root and grow. The Ormeau Road has changed enormously over that time, and we’re proud to have played a part in its regeneration story — supporting people with ideas, ambition, and a drive to grow their businesses right here in Belfast.

“What makes this milestone truly special is the community we’ve built — some of our tenants have been with us from the very beginning, while new generations of entrepreneurs are now starting their journeys here. It’s a living example of Belfast’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“We are very honoured to have worked with so many brilliant businesses,” she added, “and whilst we have had a wide and varied mix of tenants over the years, I’m very excited to see how the Park has developed into a vibrant hub for the creative industries with a growing number of tenants from media and digital sectors.

“We are extremely proud to be an important part of the community in the South Belfast and we look forward to further establishing relationships with new businesses while helping our valued current tenants to grow.”

Among the businesses celebrating 25 years alongside Ormeau Business Park are three long-standing tenants, namely Burke Systems & Solutions, Tedford’s Ltd and PTM Calibration, who have been part of its journey from the very start – a testament to the Park’s enduring value as a supportive environment for innovation, collaboration and business growth.

“Ormeau Business Park has been the perfect home for us,” said Michael Burke of Burke Systems & Solutions, one of Northern Ireland’s leading independent office and technology providers. “The flexibility and sense of community here gave us the space to grow from a small local business into a regional firm working across the island of Ireland and beyond. It’s fantastic to see how both the Park and the Ormeau Road have flourished over the years.”

Peter McDowell of PTM Calibration, which provides calibration services across Ireland to various industries including aerospace, pharmaceuticals, automotive and engineering, said: “We wouldn’t be where we are today without Ormeau Business Park. From mentoring support to networking and collaboration opportunities, it’s provided everything a small business needs to thrive. There’s a real sense of shared purpose here, which is an invaluable asset to any company lucky enough to be here.”

Keith Bell of Tedford’s Ltd, a leading provider of bespoke solutions in sails, covers, banners, canopies, textile engineering and steel wire rope rigging, added: “Ormeau Business Park has been incredibly supportive since we started our collective journey here. Patricia and her team are always on hand with resources for business support and facilities for training, presentations, and meetings. We consider ourselves very lucky to have called this place our home for the past 25 years.”

One tenant that is new to Ormeau Business Park but not to the Northern Ireland media sector is Ulster Tatler Media Group, the publisher behind leading lifestyle magazine Ulster Tatler.

After more than 40 years at its previous home on Boucher Road, the media group moved to OBP in June this year, a move welcomed by Ulster Tatler Media Group Managing Director Chris Sherry.

“We enjoyed many happy and successful years on the Boucher Road but, with the Ulster Tatler now in its 60th year, we felt like we needed a change to freshen things up,” said Chris.

“As part of Northern Ireland’s flourishing creative industries, we wanted to return to the centre of activity in our sector, so when the space we needed became available at Ormeau Business Park, we jumped at the chance.

“The Park is perfectly located within walking distance of the city centre and the thriving Ormeau Road. Its proximity to Queens University is also a big plus and brings a great energy to the whole area.

“Ulster Tatler began life on Athol Street in the early ‘60s and it’s great to be back in town, in an area which has seen significant growth and development in recent years.

“All I can say, seven months later, is that we should have made this move years ago!” he added.

Down through its history, Ormeau Business Park has been a catalyst in the development of many tenant organisations that have carved out big reputations for themselves within the worlds of business and the creative industries.

Current OBP tenants include Sensoteq, Strident Media, Clean Slate Television, Lounge Post Production, Ulster Tatler Group, Trainor Stone & Tile Ltd, Locate a Locum, Burke Systems and Solutions, The Extras Dept, Aura Digital Studios, BOOM Interactive, Plannd, ICONI Software, Zenith IT Solutions, Movetru Ltd, PTM Calibration, Tedford’s Ltd, Occupational Health Partnership, Caldwell Ritchie Berry, PartB and Faria Education.

Other notable tenants that started out in the Park include Boojum, Drinksology, Moondog Productions, The Belfast Giants, Sugar Rush, ICT company 4Sol, O4 Research, tech company Logic Earth, Aecor Marine, global specialist in marine outfitting, and Rehab Studio (now Rehab Agency based in London).

Aside from renting property to businesses, OBP also offers business programmes for start-ups, a venue for meetings and events, monthly advice clinics, business training & mentoring run by industry leaders, and other business services like accountancy, networking opportunities, PR, and legal advice.

For more information on Ormeau Business Park, visit www.ormeaubusinesspark.com