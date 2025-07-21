Win! Tickets to A Cappella Christmas at Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast – A Cappella Christmas

Experience festive harmony at Titanic Belfast… Cappella Caeciliana will make their return to Titanic Belfast on Sunday 21st December for A Cappella Christmas. Under the direction of Michael Quinn, the choir will perform a beautiful programme of Christmas favourites and seasonal choral classics on the Grand Staircase in the stunning surroundings of the Titanic Suite.

The event will include a special performance from St. Dominic’s, Belfast and guests will be welcomed with a festive drinks reception before enjoying an atmospheric night of music and celebration.

For more information go to www.titanicbelfast.com

Competition closes: Tuesday 16 December 5pm