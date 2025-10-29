The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) is inviting families, friends, and fundraisers to take part in one of its most beloved charity events — the annual ‘Walk to Scotland’ — taking place on Sunday, 16 November 2025, aboard the Stena Line ferry from Belfast to Cairnryan.

This truly unique event combines a memorable day out with an incredible cause — raising vital funds to give children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions the chance to experience a magical day in Lapland this December.

Walkers will take part in laps around the ferry deck on the outbound journey, enjoy a complimentary lunch onboard, and be treated to a fabulous cabaret show on the return leg — hosted by TV broadcaster and NICLT President Gerry Kelly, with entertainment from the hugely popular fiddler Adam and talented magician Trevor Price.

Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £100, with all proceeds going directly toward funding NICLT’s annual Lapland trip on 17 December, where around 100 children from across Northern Ireland will travel to meet Santa, ride on husky sleighs, bake cookies with Mrs Claus, and make cherished memories with their families — memories that, for some, will be their last shared holiday together.

A Family Paying It Forward

Leading this year’s fundraising effort are Tracy Lewis and her daughter Charlotte Quinn from Portadown, County Armagh, who travelled on the charity’s Lapland trip in 2012 after Charlotte was diagnosed with Viral Encephalitis, a life-threatening inflammation of the brain.

Charlotte was just seven years old at the time, and although she has no memory of the trip due to ongoing memory loss caused by her illness, the photos and her mother’s recollections tell a story of pure joy.

“My highlight was definitely seeing Charlotte’s face on the whole trip,” said Tracy. “She loved meeting Mrs Claus and making cookies — and the husky sleigh ride to Santa’s house in the forest was just magical. Seeing her smile made everything worthwhile.”

Since the charity helped the family in 2012, Charlotte’s mum, Tracy, has been an active supporter and fundraiser for the charity — setting up a dedicated Portadown-based fundraising committee and returning the following year, in 2013, as part of the volunteer team accompanying the Lapland trip.

Now 20 years old, Charlotte is giving back to the charity that once gave her family a day of hope and happiness. After taking part in last year’s Walk to Scotland and raising over £2,400, Charlotte has inspired more than 25 friends, family members, and colleagues to join her this year, with a goal of raising £5,000.

“I wanted to do the Walk to Scotland again because it’s such a fun day and for such a great cause,” said Charlotte. “It’s amazing to have so much support this year — from friends, family, and my friend Olivia who’s helping me organise our fundraising. We’ve already raised over £1,000, and we’re determined to reach our target!”

A Call to Join In

Colin Barkley, Chairman, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, praised participants like Charlotte and Tracy for their dedication:

“Each year, we transform a plane into a flying hospital to ensure every child’s medical needs are met on the journey to Lapland. This trip is only possible because of the incredible generosity of supporters like Charlotte, her family, and everyone who takes part in the Walk to Scotland. Every step really does make a difference. And even if you can’t take part or make a financial donation, you can still help by donating raffle and auction prizes — there will be both on the day, and every prize helps boost the total raised.”

There are limited places available for both walkers and non-walkers, so families are encouraged to sign up early and enjoy a great pre-Christmas day out — filled with laughter, music, and magic — all while helping to create life-changing memories for children who need it most.

Event Details:

What: NICLT Annual Walk to Scotland

When: Sunday, 16 November 2025 – 10.00am check-in at Stena Line, Victoria Terminal, Westbank Road, off Dargan Road, BT3 9LJ. Depart 11:30am and arrive back in Belfast at 6pm.

Where: Onboard the Stena Line ferry, Belfast–Cairnryan round trip

Entertainment: Gerry Kelly, Fiddler Adam, Magician Trevor Price

Fundraising Target: Minimum £100 per walker

Sign Up or Donate: Visit the Walk to Scotland page at https://nichildrentolapland.com/walk-to-scotland/

To donate to Charlotte’s JustGiving fundraising page please click on this link:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/charlotte-quinn-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL