NO HOCUS POCUS, JUST FOCUS

The eighth instalment of the Naughton Gallery’s acclaimed sports exhibition series explores the high-stakes territory where art and sport intersect. Bringing together an international selection of artists working across painting, photography, textiles, sculpture, comics, installation, and publishing, the exhibition examines sport not simply as entertainment or spectacle, but as a powerful cultural arena through which ideas of identity, politics, gender, aspiration, and belonging are continuously negotiated.

Across the exhibition, the sporting body emerges as both celebrated and scrutinised: disciplined, commodified, mythologised, and politicised in equal measure. The works on display consider how sport shapes both personal and collective identities, functioning simultaneously as a site of visibility, pressure, exclusion, resistance, and release. Themes of masculinity, queer identity, fandom, celebrity, labour, vulnerability, and representation run throughout the exhibition, revealing the complex social and emotional structures embedded within sporting culture. At the same time, the exhibition examines the aesthetics and visual language of sport itself – its gestures, uniforms, architecture, rituals, and systems of image production – highlighting how these forms construct meaning, desire, and belonging both within and beyond the arena.

A complementary display of design-led publications expands this dialogue further, tracing how sport circulates through publishing, graphic design, and mass media. Historic Roland-Garros posters and the rereleased Nike Moon Shoe similarly foreground the enduring relationship between sport, aesthetics, commerce, and cultural memory.

Ultimately, the exhibition positions sport as far more than a game: a lens through which wider questions surrounding power, identity, community, and contemporary culture come sharply into focus.