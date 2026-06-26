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Celebrate In Style

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Trainee solicitors and barristers from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies celebrated at their annual summer formal in the Ten Square Hotel, Belfast, kindly sponsored by Achuman Legal Recruitment. The event was the perfect way to mark the end of term after a busy few months of classes, exams and professional training at the IPLS. It was a brilliant opportunity for everyone to come together outside the Institute, catch up with friends and celebrate an exciting stage in their journey towards qualification.

The evening gave everyone the chance to enjoy themselves and celebrate in style.

Zana Kennedy, Alvena Sharma, Clodagh McAteer 
Falon McLean, Ciara MacDermott and Sarah Sweeney
Scott McCaw, Lucy Johnston, Maeve McAllister and Eamon Sheridan

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