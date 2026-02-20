Karen Gillan Unveiled as The Muse for Compass Box Whisky’s Hedonism 2026

Karen Gillan was unveiled as The Muse for Scotch Whiskymaker Compass Box’s limited edition Hedonism. Gillan is the muse for internationally renowned artist Emma Hack, best known for her work on Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know – one of the most viewed music videos of all time. Hedonism made history when it first launched in 2000, as the first Scotch whisky to place a woman at the centre of its label. This bold creative decision went one step further when, in 2023, Hedonism became a Limited Annual Release, and Compass Box began working with a different female artist each year to reimagine the original Hedonism woman in her own eyes. The tradition continues now with Karen.

The Scottish actor and filmmaker known for her roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and Jumanji was born in Inverness – the gateway to the Highlands – she has become one of Scotland’s most successful Hollywood exports while continuing to champion independent film and female-led storytelling.

Karen Gillan says,

“To be considered a muse for this whisky and to be a part of its story is deeply personal to me. Sharing whisky and stories are some of the best times of my life. There’s no wilder sensation than seeing yourself on a whisky bottle.”

Acclaimed artist Emma Hack, celebrated for her striking fusion of body art, collage, and photography, has reimagined the original Hedonism woman through a contemporary, layered lens. With Gillan at the centre, the artwork celebrates grace, strength, and individuality.

Artist Emma Hack says,

“Hedonism means to me the power, the beauty, the goddess, the strength within, and that’s what I really wanted to capture.”

Behind the artwork sits one of the most influential whiskies of the modern era.

First released in 2000, Hedonism was a revolutionary moment in drinks: the world’s first blended grain Scotch whisky. Celebrated for its silky texture, layered sweetness, and remarkable complexity, it transformed perceptions of grain whisky forever. As Hedonism rose to global prominence, the rare and mature grain whiskies that defined its style became increasingly scarce. In 2023, Compass Box responded by reinventing Hedonism as a Limited Annual Release, using each one to push the conversation around grain whisky forward..

For the 2026 edition of Hedonism, Compass Box’s Creative Director of Whiskymaking, Angela D’Orazio, included some of the oldest components ever used in Hedonism to date, including a 30-year-old from Strathclyde Distillery; the recipe also includes whiskies ranging from 20 to 24 years old from Port Dundas and Cameronbridge Distillery, alongside some historic Blended Grain Parcels. In addition, a new sherry component contributes notes of cherry and raisins. The nose is warm, rich and inviting, with clove-spiced fruitcake, dates and toffee. The palate is complex, evoking coffee and cocoa-infused cream. The finish melts softly and lingers.

Angela D’Orazio, Compass Box Creative Director of Whiskymaking says,

“The 2026 release is unmistakably Hedonism, but this year’s expression is richer, darker and more intense than previous editions, it is also the first time we have used an old sherry component in Hedonism, which brings a new flavor perspective to our original and most iconic whisky. Working with Emma and Karen to bring the label to life was a fantastic experience – seeing the different forms of artistry blending together and our whiskymaking process mirroring art. Karen as our Muse truly is the Hedonism woman brought to life.”

Compass Box’s Hedonism 2026 will be available for pre-order at www.masterofmalt on the 24th February exclusively, with general release from 1 March 2026 | Price RRP £90GBP | 46% ABV | 70cl | 13,126 bottles available worldwide

Discover more at https://www.compassboxwhisky.com/

https://www.instagram.com/compassboxwhiskyco/