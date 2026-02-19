spot_img

Girls Groupchat hosts Galentine’s event with I heart Wines

HAPPY GALENTINE’S DAY:  Licensed trade customers, local influencers and competition winners from across Northern Ireland were treated to a special I heart Wines ‘Galentine’s’ event at The Avenue Cinema, Belfast, hosted by Craigavon-based drinks distributor United Wines in partnership with The Girls Groupchat Podcast.  VIP guests were treated to a celebration of female friendships with I heart Bubbly on arrival, followed by Rosé, Pinot Grigio and Merlot during an exclusive screening of the iconic coming-of-age movie Clueless.  I heart Wines offers a range of great tasting wines at reasonable prices, featuring all the most popular wine varieties from around the world. Joining United Wines Brand Manager Olivia McAleenan (second from right) for some popcorn washed down with I Heart Bubbly were the Girls Groupchat gang (l-r) Jordan Arnold, Diona Doherty, Shannon Mitchell and Olivia McVeigh.

 

 

