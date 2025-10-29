spot_img

Genesis once again dominates PANI Awards shortlist with 49 nominations

For the second PANI Awards in a row, Genesis Advertising has claimed the lion’s share of nominations at what is Northern Ireland’s most anticipated celebration of creativity and effectiveness in advertising.

The 16th PANI Awards will be held on Thursday 20 November 2025 at the Culloden Estate & Spa under the theme ‘The Wonderful World of Advertising’.

 

At the previous ceremony, the Belfast-based Genesis took home an impressive 35 trophies, which is more than half of all awards presented. This year, it has once again topped shortlists with 49 nominations across 23 categories, representing 43% of all agency nominations. The achievement reinforces its position as one of the region’s leading creative and strategic agencies.

This latest success is also a powerful endorsement of Genesis’s “Good Thinking” proposition, the business’ guiding belief that the combination of strong insight, smart strategy, and excellent craft is what drives great creative work.

The shortlisted campaigns span television, radio, outdoor, digital, press, and magazine media, with standout entries for Barista Bar, the Public Health Agency, Fibrus, PFNI, Henderson Group, Shield Accident Management, and Haemochromatosis UK, among others.

“We’re proud to see such a breadth of our work recognised this year, across 16 different campaigns,” said Stephen Bogan, CEO and Head of Planning at Genesis. “The PANI Awards celebrate the very best of advertising in Northern Ireland and highlight the strength and creativity of our local industry. These nominations reflect the depth of collaboration between our clients and teams across the agency and the power of Good Thinking to turn insight into ideas, and ideas into really effective advertising.”

He continued: “Creative recognition isn’t just about craft. IPA research shows that creatively awarded campaigns are significantly more effective, delivering greater return on investment over time. For clients, that means work which doesn’t just look good, but works harder and delivers more bang for their marketing buck. That’s why creative awards matter.”

The PANI (Publicity Association NI) Awards are judged by a UK-wide panel of 16 independent experts, chaired this year by Sir John Hegarty, a British advertising executive and co-founder of the Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), established in 1982. Over his five-decade career, he’s been behind some of the world’s most famous campaigns including Levi’s “Launderette”, Audi’s “Vorsprung durch Technik”, and Lynx (AXE).

The PANI Awards set out to ensure that Northern Ireland’s best work is evaluated against national standards of creativity and effectiveness.

Genesis Advertising was established in 1992, joining the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) in 1995. Its clients include private and public sector entities across NI, ROI and GB.

 

 

