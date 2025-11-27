spot_img

Genesis Advertising wins half of all agency awards at 2025 PANI Awards

For the second PANI Awards in succession, Genesis Advertising has dominated Northern Ireland’s top celebration of creative excellence, taking home 36 trophies, half of all agency awards presented on the night.

The 16th PANI Awards, held on Thursday 20 November 2025 at the Culloden Estate & Spa under the theme “The Wonderful World of Advertising”, celebrated the best of the region’s advertising and communications industry.

At the previous ceremony, Belfast-based Genesis secured 35 trophies, and this year it repeated the feat with 36 wins for its work with clients including the Public Health Agency, Barista Bar, SPAR, Fibrus Broadband, and Haemochromatosis UK.

The awards spanned television, radio, outdoor, digital, social, press and magazine media, with multiple Golds across key categories such as Best Digital Campaign, Best Use of Data/Analytics, and Best Creative Use of Out of Home for campaigns including PHA – Lifeline, Barista Bar – ‘Appy Days, and PFNI – Let Them Protect.

“The PANI Awards celebrate the very best of advertising in Northern Ireland and the awards reflect the depth of collaboration between our clients and teams across the agency and the power of Good Thinking to turn insight into ideas, and ideas into really effective advertising” said Stephen Bogan, CEO and Head of Strategy at Genesis.

He continued: “Creative recognition isn’t just about craft. IPA research shows that creatively awarded campaigns are significantly more effective, delivering greater return on investment over time. For clients, that means work which doesn’t just look good, but works harder and delivers more bang for their marketing buck. That’s why creative awards matter.”

The PANI (Publicity Association NI) Awards are judged by a UK-wide panel of 16 independent experts, chaired this year by Sir John Hegarty, co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), the creative mind behind iconic global campaigns for Levi’s, Audi, and Lynx (AXE). The awards ensure that Northern Ireland’s best work is measured against UK-wide standards of creativity and effectiveness.

Belfast-based Genesis Advertising was established in 1992 and became a member of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) in 1995. The agency provides full-service creative, media, design, digital, and brand consultancy for leading private and public-sector clients across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Great Britain.

 

 

