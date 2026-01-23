spot_img

Fashion Pick of the Week

admin
By admin
In
Fashion & BeautyHome Mega Headernews
TISSA FONTANEDA – Textile Tango Bag
Following its extraordinary debut in 2025, selling out within just one month, TISSA FONTANEDA are delighted to announce the highly-anticipated relaunch of the Textile Tango bag, created in celebration of their 15th anniversary.
A modern collector’s favourite, the Textile Tango bag represents a bold evolution of the iconic Tango silhouette. Reimagined in large and extra large formats, the piece is the result of an exclusive collaboration with visionary textile designer Aleksandra Gaca, acclaimed for her tactile innovations.
Available online at: tissafontaneda.com
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
The Veridian Collective
Next article
Looking Back: January 2015

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved