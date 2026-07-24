Celebrate in Style With Kildare Village and All Together Now Festival

This summer, Kildare Village is partnering once again with the eagerly anticipated All Together Now festival, taking place from 31 July – 3 August at Curraghmore Estate.

Festivalgoers staying in the boutique campsite can discover the Kildare Village Clubhouse, a vibrant, sport-inspired social hub designed to help guests relax, recharge and play between sets. Created in partnership with Dyson, the newest boutique to open at Kildare Village, the Clubhouse combines wellness and entertainment, offering an interactive festival experience inspired by the energy of a modern sports club.

Throughout the weekend, Dyson experts will host 30-minute hair styling appointments, bookable on site and in advance, helping guests perfect their festival look before heading out to enjoy the music. For those looking for a quick refresh, a self-service styling bar stocked with Dyson haircare technology will also be available, allowing festivalgoers to touch up their hair at their leisure.

Visitors can challenge friends to padel-inspired games, take part in fun competitions and spin the Kildare Village Spin-to-Win wheel for the chance to win exclusive prizes, including Kildare Village Gift Cards, Dyson products and other premium rewards. The space also features comfortable lounge areas and social-first moments, making it the ultimate pit stop throughout the festival weekend.

With a summer packed full of festivals, concerts and outdoor events, Kildare Village remains the ultimate destination for curating the perfect seasonal wardrobe. Home to more than 120 luxury and premium boutiques, guests can discover this season’s must-have fashion alongside exceptional value all year round. From effortless festival dressing and statement accessories to elevated everyday style, boutiques including RIXO, Golden Goose, Clarks Originals, & Zadig & Voltaire, offer everything needed to create the perfect summer look.

Festival dressing starts with timeless denim, and 7 For All Mankind delivers the ultimate pairing for effortless summer style. A classic denim skirt (RRP €149, KV Price €104.30) teamed with a coordinating denim jacket (RRP €290, KV Price €199) creates a versatile look that can be dressed up with boots or kept casual with trainers. Durable, stylish and endlessly wearable, it’s the perfect combination for long days and cool festival evenings.

For an effortlessly feminine festival look, the ba&sh Robbie dress (RRP €339, KV Price €221.10) is the perfect choice. With its flowing silhouette and relaxed elegance, it’s designed for everything from daytime exploring to evening headline acts. Pair it with ba&sh’s suede boots (RRP €260.70, KV Price €130.35) for a bohemian-inspired finish that’s both stylish and practical, making it the ideal outfit for festival season.

Embrace this season’s Western-inspired trend with Maje’s suede shorts (RRP €295, KV Price €191) paired with a rich terracotta top (RRP €175, KV Price €113) for an elevated take on festival dressing. Complete the look with Maje’s knee-high suede boots (RRP €595, KV Price KV Price €386) the ultimate statement piece that combines comfort with effortless style, taking you seamlessly from day to night.

Menswear

A Levi’s denim jacket (RRP €140, KV Price €98) is a festival essential every man should own. Timeless, versatile and built to last, it’s the perfect layering piece for unpredictable Irish weather and pairs effortlessly with everything from shorts to chinos.

Keep it simple yet elevated with a Sandro T-shirt (RRP €115, KV Price €78) offering premium quality and understated style. Layer beneath a denim jacket or wear on its own for a relaxed festival look that never goes out of fashion.

Add personality to your festival wardrobe with a Vans patterned shirt (RRP €65, KV Price €43). Lightweight and easy to wear, it’s the perfect statement piece for warmer days, bringing colour and individuality to any summer outfit while remaining effortlessly comfortable.