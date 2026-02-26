spot_img

Business Leaders raise £153,000 for Children's Cancer Unit through CCUC Golf Classic

A network of NI business leaders has raised a record £153,777 for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity through their highly anticipated bi-annual Golf Classic event at Rockmount Golf Club in Carryduff.

The hugely popular two-day Classic, which took place at the end of last year, was the sixth event of its kind, and brings the total money raised by the Committee during this time to well over half a million pounds.

More than 300 golfers attended across the two days, and a range of prominent businesses lent their support, including The David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, McQuillan Companies, Loudmouth Media,  and Rockmount Golf Club. A presentation dinner and silent auction took place on the second evening which

Since its inception, the CCUC Golf Classic event has been raising vital funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. The money raised will go towards supporting children and young people receiving treatment for cancer and complex blood disorders in the Unit as well as their families and medical teams.

Felix Mooney, Chairman of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and Lead Organiser of the CCUC Golf Classic commented:

“Our 2025 Golf Classic was a roaring success and there was some fantastic golf enjoyed across the two days. The Committee had set itself a target to raise £150,000 for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and we are delighted to have surpassed this figure, bringing the total amount raised through these events to date to far in excess of half a million pounds.

 

“It is an event we look forward to every other year, but it would not be possible without the dedication of my fellow Committee members and the support and goodwill of so many businesses, sponsors and suppliers from across Northern Ireland. A huge thank you to all of them and a special word of thanks to Diane and Robert Patterson and their team at Rockmount Golf Club who have continued to support the event over the last 12 years.”

Jane Hoare, Chief Executive at the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity added:

“The CCUC Golf Classic is an event that is now firmly embedded in our fundraising calendar, and we always look forward to working with the Committee to support them in the lead up and on the day. The money raised goes such a long way to supporting our work with children and young people living with cancer, together with their families and medical teams, and to see the total amount grow with every event is testament to the commitment and generosity of the golf committee. I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the Golf Committee and to all the businesses and organisations from all over Northern Ireland who took part or supported the event.”

The CCUC Golf Committee is made up of; Chair, Felix Mooney, Dunadry Development Company, Johnny McQuillan from McQuillan Companies, John Morgan from Panther Purchasing, Steven Kher, Owner of Flame Restaurant, Malcolm Macfarlane from Serviced Apartments in Belfast, David Dobbin, Dobbin Refrigeration, James McAlister, and David Hassard.

For more information on the work of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, visit www.childrenscancerunit.com

 

Pictured announcing the total amount raised from the 2025 CCUC Golf Classic are (BACK ROW L-R): CCUC Golf Classic Committee members John McQuillan, David Hazard, David Dobbin, Johnny McQuillan and Felix Mooney and (FRONT ROW L-R): Jane Hoare, Chief Executive of The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, nine-year-old Zac Fletcher from Crossgar and Dr Terry Cross OBE, David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation (main event sponsor). Photo by Mark Barton.
Pictured announcing the total amount raised from the 2025 CCUC Golf Classic are (L-R): Felix Mooney, Chairman of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and Lead Organiser of the CCUC Golf Classic, Jane Hoare, Chief Executive of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, nine-year-old Zac Fletcher from Crossgar and Dr Terry Cross OBE, David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation (main event sponsor). Photo by Mark Barton.
