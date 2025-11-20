Belfast Market Swings Into Action

Back for its 21st year, the Belfast Christmas Market opened to eager crowds, attracting thousands who queued to be the first through the gates. As many visitors got their first look at this year’s highly anticipated award-winning market, they were welcomed by live Christmas entertainment, delicious treats and magnificent sights, sounds and smells. Q Radio presenter, Ibe Sessay, joined by the market’s official travel partner, Dublin Express, greeted eager crowds, offering them festive merchandise and competition prizes. Q Radio played popular tunes from the bespoke DJ Booth in the food court at the market, getting everyone into the Christmas Spirit.

This year’s Belfast Christmas Market has seen the return of many visitor favourites, such as mouthwatering Bratwurst sausages and warming traditional Glühwein, alongside exciting new offerings, including one-of-a-kind handmade clothing for the little ones and indulgent giant filled Yorkshire pudding wraps. With over 100 stalls (including gifts, crafts, fashion, art and food) and up to 30 different nationalities represented at the market, there is something on offer for everyone. Operators of the market, Market Place, continue to support local, with 40% of traders originating from Northern Ireland and many of the international traders purchasing fresh produce for their dishes from local suppliers.

As the official media partners of the Belfast Christmas Market, it seemed fitting that Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay greeted eager crowds, treating the first lucky visitors to festive merchandise and the chance to win big prizes with their exciting “Spin2Win” game. From their bespoke Q Radio DJ Booth in the market’s food court, they kept the energy high, playing popular festive tunes and getting everyone in the Christmas Spirit.

Annette McManus, Chief Marketing Officer, Q Radio said:

“The Belfast Christmas Market is always a highlight in Q Radio’s calendar, and as a station based right in the heart of the city, we love being at the centre of the action. The market truly brings Belfast to life, and our famous pop-up Q Radio Christmas DJ Booth is back this year with the station broadcasting live every day, bringing music, prizes, and plenty of festive spirit.”

The Belfast Christmas Market attracts visitors from across Europe and the UK and has become a significant contributor to the local economy, regularly attracting over one million visitors and resulting in an economic impact to the city of circa a significant £60m, demonstrating the citywide benefit of such a large, well-loved and well organised event.

Of course, the Belfast Christmas Market is not the only offer in the city, there is so much more and several events will launching as part of the Christmas festivities. To keep track of Christmas Market news, and the ever-important weather updates, follow the official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok page at Belfast Continental Christmas Market and keep an eye out for our fabulous social media activity in conjunction with our media partners Q Radio and travel partners Dublin Express, who will be offering spot prizes and lots of information about their daily Belfast to Dublin service.

Belfast Christmas Market will be at the City Hall until 6pm on 22 December.

Opening hours are:

Monday – Wednesday 10am – 8pm

Thursday – Saturday 10am – 10pm

Sunday 12noon – 6pm