Beauty Product of the Week

Yon-Ka Sensitive Skin Range
Yon-Ka Paris, the French skincare brand with over 70 years of expertise, shines a spotlight on its ’Soothe, Calm & Balance’ bundle, a trusted trio drawn from the brand’s long-standing sensitive range, formulated to soothe, calm and support reactive skin.
Sensitive skin is a common concern for many people in Ireland, affecting all skin tones and skin types, and is often influenced by environmental factors such as weather, pollution and lifestyle stressors.
Inside the bundle are:
Yon-Ka Sensitive Creme, £59.00
This calming cream with prebiotics and probiotics provides immediate and long-lasting relief fro sensitive skin.
Yon-Ka Sensitive Masque, £50.00
This cream mask features a unique cocktail of ten plant extracts, making it a concentrated botanical solution for sensitive skin.
Yon-Ka Sensitive Creme Anti-redness, £59.00
With a subtle CC-cream effect, this anti-redness moisturiser uses natural green pigments to instantly neutralise redness and reveal a more even-looking complexion.
Throughout February, the ‘Soothe, Calm & Balance’ Bundle is available for €133.00 (worth €189.00) at www.yonka.ie.
