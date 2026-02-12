Ards International Guitar Festival Strikes a Chord for Its 30th Anniversary

The much‑loved Ards International Guitar Festival will return to Newtownards from 15 – 19 April, celebrating an incredible 30 years of world‑class performances, inspiring collaborations and unforgettable guitar‑driven moments. Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, the 2026 programme brings together exceptional players from across the UK, Ireland and beyond, honouring the versatility and global influence of the guitar in all its forms.

This milestone year opens with French virtuoso Pierre Bensusan, who appears as part of his 50th Anniversary World Tour. Known worldwide as “Mister DADGAD”, Bensusan brings his unmistakable voice and musical depth to the Queen’s Hall, where he will also be joined by George and Aaron Lowden for an on‑stage conversation exploring the origins of his longstanding relationship with the Lowden guitar brand. A previous recipient of the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award and winner of numerous international accolades, Bensusan’s performance promises a spellbinding beginning to the anniversary celebrations.

Audiences can also look forward to a powerful tribute to the late John Martyn, delivered by Belfast’s own Ken Haddockand his full band. Haddock – a revered songwriter, guitarist and vocalist – will delve into Martyn’s remarkable catalogue, from timeless favourites such as May You Never and Solid Air to some of the artist’s more experimental and rarely‑performed works. With top‑flight musicians including Colm McClean on guitars and John McCullough on keyboards, this special show brings together artistry, memory and a deep love of Martyn’s musical legacy.

Also appearing at this year’s festival is the extraordinary Martin Taylor, returning with his brand‑new solo show Standards. Described by Jeff Beck as ‘the best guitarist in the world’ and hailed by Pat Metheny as ‘one of the most awesome solo guitar players in history,’ the multi‑award‑winning fingerstyle virtuoso brings an evening dedicated to the golden age of jazz. Another previous recipient of the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Taylor’s performance promises breathtaking musicianship, warm storytelling and an intimate journey through the timeless classics that shaped his remarkable six‑decade career. Supported by Andrew Toman, this will be a standout night for jazz lovers and newcomers alike.

Closing the festival at the Queen’s Hall in electrifying style, Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts bring a raw, heartfelt and hard‑hitting rock performance back to Warwick’s hometown. Best known for his work with The Almighty, Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, Warwick remains one of British rock’s most enduring voices. Fresh from the success of his critically acclaimed 2025 album Blood Ties, he returns to Newtownards with a full band line‑up and a set that blends grit, melody and deeply personal storytelling. “It’s always extra special for me to play my hometown,” he said. “I’m delighted to bring The Fighting Hearts to the 30th anniversary festival.”

Fans can also look forward to performances by Andy McKee, David Browne Murray, Matthew McAllister with the Classical Guitar Society of Northern Ireland, The Frank Carbery Blues Band, a series of Free Fringe Events and so much more!

The Luthier’s Tale, a special exhibition at Ards Arts Centre will explore the artistry of guitar building, honouring the makers of Lowden and Avalon through a behind-the-scenes look at their craft. Created to mark 30 years of the Ards International Guitar Festival, recognising Newtownards guitar-making heritage.

Speaking about this year’s milestone programme, the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum said: “I am thrilled to welcome Ards International Guitar Festival back to the Borough. The guitar has always held a special place in Newtownards’ cultural life, and it is wonderful to see the festival celebrate its 30th Anniversary.”

Festival Director Emily Crawford added: “We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating such a special anniversary this year. The 2026 line‑up offers an eclectic mix of styles – from classical to folk, blues, contemporary and rock- reflecting the remarkable range of the instrument and its players with some special nods to the history and legacy of the past 30 years.”

The Ards International Guitar Festival runs from 15–19 April. Tickets and full programme details are available at www.ardsguitarfestival.co.uk