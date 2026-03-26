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A Celebration Of Two Milestones With Jennifer Trouton

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An elegant gathering at the Culloden Estate & Spa marked a remarkable celebration: 150 years since the estate’s construction and more than six decades of Hastings Hotels. The evening both refined and thought-provoking, centred on the unveiling of Six Months Gone by Belfast-based contemporary artist Jennifer Trouton.

Known for weaving classical narratives into modern discourse, Trouton draws on classical mythology and history to explore contemporary issues affecting women in Ireland. In Six Months Gone she revisits the myth of Persephone – abducted by Hades and forced to spend half the year in the Underworld – as a metaphor for the long shadow of male authority over women’s bodies within Irish society.

Following the unveiling, guests were treated to an exquisite dinner prepared by Executive Head Chef Mark Begley and his team, rounding off an evening where art, history and hospitality converged seamlessly.

The work takes the form of a richly symbolic still life. A draped floral silk references botanical ingredients once used in herbal remedies to end pregnancies, while a split pomegranate – long associated with the Persephone myth – evokes both fertility and loss.

The painting will now reside permanently within the Culloden’s lounge, a testament to Hastings Hotels’ enduring commitment to celebrating local artistry while enriching the guest experience with stories.

Cormac Fadden, James McGinn, artist Jennifer Trouton and Howard Hastings
Culloden hotel staff with the Jennifer Trouton painting in the drawing room lounge
‘Six Months Gone’ by Jennifer Trouton at the Culloden Hotel
Barbara McAlister, Philippa Hastings and Christine Marshall

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