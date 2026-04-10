Ultraceuticals’ Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Masks Deliver Instant Brightness

Spring has officially arrived, and with it, the shift towards fresher, brighter, more radiant skin. If winter has left its mark – think dullness, dehydration, and tired-looking eyes – Ultraceuticals has the ultimate under-eye pick-me-up.

The Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Masks (20 pairs, €79/£70) are designed to deliver an instant reset, reviving the delicate eye area in just minutes. Powered by advanced Peptide + B² Technology, these cooling hydrogel patches visibly brighten, smooth and de-puff – making them the go-to for early mornings, pre-event prep, or a quick seasonal refresh.

Clinically proven to reduce puffiness after just one use, the formula pairs Hyaluronic Acid and Panthenol (Provitamin B5) to flood skin with hydration, while Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and peptides work to refine fine lines and boost luminosity. The result is eyes that look noticeably fresher, firmer and more awake – exactly the energy spring calls for.

It’s not just results-driven; it’s ritual-worthy. The ultra-cooling hydrogel texture delivers an instant soothing effect, making it the perfect addition to your weekly skincare routine or a last-minute glow boost.

Why they’re your spring skin shortcut:

B² Technology to rehydrate and visibly brighten post-winter skin

to rehydrate and visibly brighten post-winter skin Peptides to smooth and support the under-eye area

to smooth and support the under-eye area Hyaluronic Acid for plump, dewy hydration

for plump, dewy hydration Antioxidant Plant Complex (including Green Tea, CICA and Hibiscus) to calm and protect

Fragrance-free and both dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, they’re suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

How to use:

Apply to clean, dry under-eyes, leave for 10–15 minutes, then remove and tap in any remaining serum for a fresh, lit-from-within finish.

The April incentive:

To celebrate the new season, Ultraceuticals is offering a limited-time spring gift: spend €150/£135 on Ultraceuticals skincare on Ultraceuticals.ie and partner clinics nationwide throughout April and receive a complimentary Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Mask, worth €79/£70.

Ultraceuticals Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Masks (20 pairs) are available now from Ultraceuticals.ie and selected partner salons and clinics, priced at €79/£70.