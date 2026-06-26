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EastSide Arts Festival

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In 2012 a group of like-minded east Belfast residents who are passionate about arts and culture came together to run a festival on their own doorstep; the East Belfast Arts Festival.  After several very successful years, the event was rebranded the EastSide Arts Festival in 2015 and the headline event that year was Van Morrison on Cyprus Avenue.

The festival continues to grow and develop each year, encompassing a wide variety of artforms in a diverse, innovative and quirky programme that is unique to this part of the city. EastSide Arts Festival  takes place each year for 11 days in July/ August, presenting a showcase of the extraordinary artists, venues, spaces and communities of east Belfast for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.

The 2025 festival takes place across east Belfast from 24 July – 2 August. Keep an eye on our Instagram and Facebook pages for early releases and programme details as they become available.

 

Festival Director Neal Campbell, Eastside Partnership Chair Suzanne Wylie, Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Hedley Abernathy, Michele Bryan (Eastside Partnership) and Eastside Arts Chair Mimi Turtle
Brian Haslett and Mark Irvine

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