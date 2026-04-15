McCalls of Lisburn Celebrates 70 Years

Stepping into its 70th year in style, third-generation menswear business McCalls of Lisburn is expanding its formal and occasion wear business as men are increasingly becoming more discerning in their fashion choices.

Already stocking a range of premium labels from Europe, the family business is introducing new names to its offering as men’s fashion returns to a more tailored look, which was all but gone during the pandemic years.

Back in 2017, the business invested in creating an in-store Wedding Room, which earned the store the coveted ‘Grooms Wear Supplier of the Year’ accolade at the 2018 Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

This distinct area for grooms and tailoring helped the business to increase sales by over 50% and delivers a premium wedding service, which has grooms from across Northern Ireland travelling to the Lisburn store to avail of a more personalised and private wedding styling appointment.

The store was first opened in April 1956 by Robert William McCall and he then handed the business down to his sons Mervyn and Percy. Now under the stewardship of the third generation of the McCall family, siblings Jill and Mark, alongside their cousins, brothers Chris and Alastair, the business remains anchored in its founding principles of superior menswear and outstanding customer service.

McCalls remains one of the most established family-run retail businesses in Northern Ireland. Spanning 12,000 sq ft over three floors, McCalls stocks an extensive collection of contemporary tailoring from brands including Herbie Frogg, Remus Uomo, Marc Darcy and Benetti. Menswear brands also include Barbour, Gant, Tommy Hilfiger, Bugatti.

Mark McCall, Director of McCalls of Lisburn, comments:

“Reaching our 70th anniversary is not just a milestone, it’s a celebration of the loyalty and support of our customers, and the tireless commitment of our dedicated team many of whom are long-standing employees. It’s been a true honour to serve our community, delivering quality, comfort, and style with genuine passion and pride, and it’s important to the family that we continue to evolve our offering.

“Large weddings are back in fashion and taking a nod from bridal trends, we’ve seen that men too want to avail of a styling service ahead of their big day. The Wedding Room has been hugely beneficial in establishing McCalls as the place to go for Grooms in choosing what can be the most important suit of their lives.”

Representing the Retail Industry in Northern Ireland and advocating for independent retailers, Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI said:

“McCalls of Lisburn is a fantastic family-owned business that has contributed so much to Lisburn City Centre as a destination retailer. We need many more independent retailers like McCalls on our High Streets and I wish them well for the next 70 years.”

As the business celebrates seven decades in retail, Director Alastair McCall adds: “Shopping habits may have changed, but our focus has never shifted. While online retail is now part of everyday life, there is still no substitute for exceptional in‑store service, particularly when it comes to personal styling, trusted advice and creating an environment where men feel confident and comfortable in their choices.

“Offering a strong and premium brand mix is essential, but it’s our customer service that has underpinned the business for 70 years. That commitment remains at the heart of everything we do and will continue to shape our future.”

As McCalls of Lisburn celebrates its 70th year, the business remains committed to the values that have defined its success – family, quality, expertise and care. To see McCalls range of brands or to book an appointment in their Wedding Room visit mccallsoflisburn.com or call 028 9267 5111 for more information.