The Irish Palette at the Engine Room Gallery

Artists’ collective The Irish Palette launched their exciting new exhibition recently at The Engine Room Gallery in Belfast, bringing together the work of 18 artists from across the island of Ireland.

The exhibition, marks the collective’s first show of 2026 and promises an eclectic and engaging collection of contemporary painting. Founded in 2021, The Irish Palette grew from a support network of Irish painters who studied under artist and educator Nicholas Wilton, through the international Creative Visionary Programme. Since then, the group has expanded both in size and ambition, organising exhibitions across Ireland and building a reputation for professionalism, mutual support and artistic diversity. The collective provides a structure that helps members develop confidence, refine their practice and navigate the practical realities of exhibiting and promoting their work.

Curiosity, Courage, CollaborationThe Irish Palette at The Engine Room Gallery

59 North Street, Belfast

Exhibition 2nd April to 2nd May 2026

Launch Event: Thursday 2nd April, 7.30pm – 9.00pm

Gallery open: 10.30am – 4.00pm, Tuesday – Saturday Free admission

(Closed Sunday & Monday)

https://www.instagram.com/theirishpalette/