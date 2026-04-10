spot_img

The Irish Palette at the Engine Room Gallery

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

Artists’ collective The Irish Palette launched their exciting new exhibition recently at The Engine Room Gallery in Belfast, bringing together the work of 18 artists from across the island of Ireland.

The exhibition, marks the collective’s first show of 2026 and promises an eclectic and engaging collection of contemporary painting. Founded in 2021, The Irish Palette grew from a support network of Irish painters who studied under artist and educator Nicholas Wilton, through the international Creative Visionary Programme. Since then, the group has expanded both in size and ambition, organising exhibitions across Ireland and building a reputation for professionalism, mutual support and artistic diversity. The collective provides a structure that helps members develop confidence, refine their practice and navigate the practical realities of exhibiting and promoting their work.

Curiosity, Courage, CollaborationThe Irish Palette at The Engine Room Gallery

59 North Street, Belfast

Exhibition 2nd April to 2nd May 2026

Launch Event: Thursday 2nd April, 7.30pm – 9.00pm

Gallery open: 10.30am – 4.00pm, Tuesday – Saturday Free admission

(Closed Sunday & Monday)

https://www.instagram.com/theirishpalette/

 

 

 

Must Read

Previous article
New Boutique Hotel Opens In Belfast
Next article
Ultraceuticals’ Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Masks Deliver Instant Brightness

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved