Young People Celebrate Success at An Droichead Graduation Ceremony

Eleven young people with special educational needs took centre stage at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, on Wednesday 17 June as they graduated from An Droichead, an innovative programme supporting young people as they transition from school into adult life, employment and further opportunities. The graduates were joined by parents, teachers, employers, friends and supporters for a celebration of their achievements, with Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, attending to recognise the success of the programme and the young people who had completed it.

Delivered through a partnership between St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook and Bolster Community, An Droichead was funded through the Department for the Economy’s Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund (ACIF). The programme was created to bridge the gap between school and adulthood, providing young people with the skills, experience and confidence needed to move into further education, training and employment.

Marion McMahon, Specialist Provisions Lead, St Paul’s High School, said: “We are immensely proud of An Droichead as a programme that creates a clear pathway from school into mainstream Further Education and Training. It demonstrates that early investment, combined with strong collaboration between the Economy, Education, Health, and Community sectors, can have a truly significant impact.

To the young people: every one of you has made me incredibly proud. You have fully engaged with the programme and shown what can be achieved when the right support is in place. I am truly grateful to you and your families for placing your trust in us, and I am excited to see what the future holds for each of you. Please remember to keep in touch and share your successes with us.”

Throughout the year, participants completed accredited qualifications, developed practical life skills, explored employment opportunities in real workplace settings and built the confidence needed to take their next steps into adulthood. For many, it was their first experience of travelling independently, engaging directly with employers or seeing themselves as future employees.

A particular highlight of the event was the presentation of a series of Achievement Awards, designed by the participants themselves and voted for by their peers. The awards recognised qualities such as kindness, perseverance, leadership, teamwork, humour and personal growth, reflecting the friendships and mutual support developed throughout the programme.

Orla Flinnighan, Project Lead at Bolster Community, said: “An Droichead has shown what can happen when young people are given the right support and opportunities to thrive. It has been a privilege to watch each participant grow in confidence, develop new skills and take steps towards greater independence. The commitment shown by local employers has also been invaluable, demonstrating that inclusive workplaces benefit everyone. We are incredibly proud of what this group of young people has achieved and excited to see where their next steps take them.

At the ceremony, it was amazing to see the young people stand up, speak, entertain, and make the room emotional. Twelve months ago, many of them would have found a situation like this overwhelming, so to see the confidence and growth they have shown has been incredible. It was a very proud and emotional day for all involved.”

One of the most rewarding outcomes of An Droichead has been seeing participants develop a clearer vision for their futures. Through workplace experiences and tailored support, they have gained the confidence to make informed decisions about their next steps. Most are progressing into traineeships at Southern Regional College, while others are pursuing further learning and development opportunities.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Minister for the Economy, said:

“The Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund is about breaking down barriers and creating inclusive pathways into apprenticeships. It’s inspiring to see the commitment from St Paul’s High School, Bolster Community, employers, and families. But most of all, this is about the young people – their effort, determination, and how far they’ve come. Together, you’re creating real opportunities and a more inclusive future.”

The name An Droichead – meaning The Bridge – reflects the programme’s purpose of helping young people cross from the familiar world of school into the opportunities and possibilities of adult life. For the eleven graduates celebrated on Wednesday, that bridge has already opened doors to a brighter future.