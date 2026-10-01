Tourism & Hospitality Week Celebrates Northern Ireland’s Visitor Economy

Tourism Northern Ireland launched Tourism & Hospitality Week 2026, shining a spotlight on the importance of the sector to Northern Ireland’s economy and communities. Now in its third year, the week featured a programme of events celebrating the innovation, investment and ambition shaping the region’s visitor economy. The tourism and hospitality sector generated £1.2 billion for the local economy, supporting more than 70,000 jobs and almost 6,000 businesses.

The week, which ran until October 2, began with Tourism NI’s ‘Tourism 2030: Turning Momentum into Growth’ conference. The event explored how collaboration across the industry could support future growth and resilience.

A series of signature and supporting events followed across Northern Ireland, including the launch of 10 new music experiences developed as a legacy of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026. Supported through Tourism NI’s Music Experience Development Programme, the experiences highlighted the region’s rich musical heritage.

Industry-focused webinars also explored topics including artificial intelligence, the MyTourismNI e-learning platform and digital marketing.

Tourism NI, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, also welcomed a group of US tour operators on a Sustainable Tourism educational familiarisation trip. The itinerary showcased Northern Ireland’s sustainable tourism offering, from authentic visitor experiences and luxury accommodation to local culture, heritage and immersive attractions.

As part of the week, Tourism NI also launched its new Autumn marketing campaign, encouraging visitors to enjoy short breaks and days out across the region. The campaign was expected to reach around 69 per cent of adults across the island of Ireland and generate 56.5 million impacts.

The campaign was supported by a strong programme of upcoming events, including Derry Halloween, Belfast International Arts Festival and the Armagh Georgian Festival, following the success of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said the week provided an opportunity to celebrate the people and businesses driving the sector forward, while also focusing on its future growth, skills and sustainability.

Eimear Callaghan, Director of Client Engagement at Tourism NI, highlighted the £1.5 billion in investment planned for tourism over the next decade, describing the period as an opportunity to turn the sector’s current momentum into sustained growth.