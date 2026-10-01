spot_img

The Mighty Rainey Warriors

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews
The Rainey Warriors Disability Tag Team have been recognised by Disability Sport NI through their Mainstream Inclusion Award, celebrating the fantastic work they are doing by creating sporting opportunities for people with additional needs.
Based at Rainey Rugby Club, Magherafelt, the Warriors are showing how sport can bring people together ensuring everyone has the opportunity to enjoy rugby in a fun, welcoming and inclusive environment.
On 25 October 2026, the Rainey Warriors will celebrate their first birthday, and they are inviting disability tag teams from across Ulster to join them at Hatrick Park for a special day of celebration. The event will feature fun disability tag drills, along with a range of enjoyable sensory activities, making it a day for everyone to enjoy.
The celebrations will also mark a very special moment in Rainey Rugby history. At 12 noon, the Malone Tornadoes will take to the field against some Rainey Legends in a showcase of Mixed Ability Rugby — being played at Hatrick Park for the first time ever.
It promises to be a fantastic celebration of inclusion, friendship and the power of sport to bring communities together. Everyone is welcome to come along, show their support and help the Rainey Warriors celebrate one incredible year of inclusive rugby!

Rainey Warriors at Disability Sport NI awards evening

Must Read

Previous article
Tourism & Hospitality Week Celebrates Northern Ireland’s Visitor Economy
Next article
Luxury, Re-Loved, Sustainable Style

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved