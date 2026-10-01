The Mighty Rainey Warriors

The Rainey Warriors Disability Tag Team have been recognised by Disability Sport NI through their Mainstream Inclusion Award, celebrating the fantastic work they are doing by creating sporting opportunities for people with additional needs.

Based at Rainey Rugby Club, Magherafelt, the Warriors are showing how sport can bring people together ensuring everyone has the opportunity to enjoy rugby in a fun, welcoming and inclusive environment.

On 25 October 2026, the Rainey Warriors will celebrate their first birthday, and they are inviting disability tag teams from across Ulster to join them at Hatrick Park for a special day of celebration. The event will feature fun disability tag drills, along with a range of enjoyable sensory activities, making it a day for everyone to enjoy.

The celebrations will also mark a very special moment in Rainey Rugby history. At 12 noon, the Malone Tornadoes will take to the field against some Rainey Legends in a showcase of Mixed Ability Rugby — being played at Hatrick Park for the first time ever.

It promises to be a fantastic celebration of inclusion, friendship and the power of sport to bring communities together. Everyone is welcome to come along, show their support and help the Rainey Warriors celebrate one incredible year of inclusive rugby!