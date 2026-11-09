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The Big Ribbon Gala Raises £82,500 for Charity

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The Big Ribbon Gala, held at Basil Shiels in Tassagh, Co. Armagh, was a sold-out evening of glitz, glamour and style, raising an impressive £82,500 for its designated charities, Pretty in Pink, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI and Cancer Fund for Children.

The Big Ribbon Fundraiser Gala Ball, 7 November 2026, Basil Shiels Tassagh Co.Armagh, CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

The event brought together guests for a special night in support of the three charities, which provide vital assistance to individuals and families affected by cancer. The success of the gala reflected the hard work and dedication of the organising committee, led by Áine Canavan and Michelle McDonald, whose efforts helped deliver a memorable event and raise a substantial sum for the chosen causes.

The Fundraising Committee at The Big Ribbon Fundraiser Gala Ball, 7 November 2026, Basil Shiels Tassagh Co.Armagh, CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

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