Third-Sector Leaders CO3 acquire new Belfast city premises with help of Community Finance Ireland loan

Chief Executives of the Third Sector (CO3) have acquired new premises in Belfast with the support of a social finance loan from Community Finance Ireland (CFI). Located on Glengall Street, close to Belfast Grand Central Station, the new premises is a central, modern and accessible space helping CO3 meet the needs of their growing business.

CO3 support almost 900 leaders across the voluntary and community sector throughout Northern Ireland. They do this by providing leadership development, networking, support with governance and direct support to CEOs. The new space in Glengall Street gives CO3 and its members a permanent home for the first time.

CEO of CO3 Valerie McConville says: “We are delighted to be able to make this acquisition. It’s really important for CO3, for our future, for the sustainability of the organisation. But most importantly it serves as a hub for our members to come to, so they have a base where they can come in for training programmes, for leadership support and for networking and development activities.”

Community Finance Ireland is a charity and social enterprise that provides loans exclusively to other third-sector organisations such as community groups, charities, sports clubs and social enterprises on an all-island basis, and as a non-profit. In 2025, an impressive 4.36 multiple was generated in social value for every £1 invested by Community Finance Ireland.

CO3 has a long history of partnership and collaboration with Community Finance Ireland going back a number of years. CFI has been a staunch supporter of CO3’s work, supporting them with some of their smaller programmes, with sponsorship agreements and with the large scale events that they hold including their Annual Awards and their Annual Leadership Conference.

Valerie McConville says: “When we first thought about purchasing premises, I had a very informal chat with Phelim (Sharvin) and talked in very broad terms about our ambition to own our own headquarters. It really was almost organic after that. Once we found the right location, we were then in a position to apply to get finance through CFI. It was a number of meetings and discussions with Phelim who used this expertise and knowledge to help us achieve our ambition. He understands our organisation extremely well, he knows it very well and he’s known us and supported us for a long time. There is a great relationship there and I think that made the whole process easier. I know that Phelim has that kind of relationship with all the groups he lends to and it is that that really is what sets Social Finance apart from regular finance.”

Phelim Sharvin, Community Finance Ireland’s Head of Community Finance for Northern Ireland, says: “Community Finance Ireland have been able to provide CO3 with a flexible term loan that has allowed them to advance their ambitious plans and a big part of that is buying new premises. That sees CO3 put down roots. It allows them to trade forward with confidence. It boosts their sustainability and I suppose signals to the wider sector that CO3 is here to stay. That it plans to support the community and voluntary sector in the coming years as they move forward. Community Finance Ireland saw that opportunity to support CO3 as an opportunity for CO3, an opportunity for CFI but also an opportunity to support the sector. It signals the optimism, the confidence and the ability of the sector and, dare I say, the capacity of the sector to grow and to trade forward.”

Community Finance Ireland, which is celebrating 25 years of supporting local impact across the island of Ireland, remains committed to ensuring that communities in Northern Ireland continue to have access to the finance, support and partnership they need to deliver meaningful local impact and build stronger, more sustainable futures.

For more information on Community Finance Ireland and to find out if a loan could benefit your community organisation, visit www.communityfinanceireland.com.