Summer body care inspiration from Yon-Ka Paris

As summer skincare shifts beyond the face, Yon-Ka Paris is spotlighting a collection of body care essentials designed to smooth, nourish and visibly revitalise the skin from head to toe. Combining botanical expertise with luxurious textures, the Yon-Ka body ritual offers a spa-inspired approach to achieving soft, radiant summer skin at home.
Powered by natural-origin ingredients and Yon-Ka’s signature aromatherapy heritage, the collection is designed to leave skin glowing, nourished and summer-ready – whether preparing for holidays, special occasions or simply embracing body confidence throughout the warmer months.
THE SUMMER BODY EDIT
A luxurious aromatic bath concentrate formulated with essential oils including lavender, rosemary and cypress to invigorate the senses while helping skin feel toned, refreshed and revitalised. Perfect for transforming everyday bathing into a spa-inspired ritual.