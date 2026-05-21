W5 LIFE WELCOMES HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES

The Odyssey Trust proudly welcomed His Majesty King Charles III to its state-of-the-art digital learning hub, W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation for Everyone), as part of The King’s Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The special event showcased some of the incredible work and inspirational opportunities that have been created by The King’s Trust in Northern Ireland and provided a chance to find out about some of the enterprise businesses, corporate support, and learning opportunities that have been created. In addition, there were also unique networking opportunities for volunteers and beneficiaries with a range of invited guests.

W5 LIFE first opened its doors in 2022 and is dedicated to addressing the skills requirements of Northern Ireland’s increasingly digitalised economy. Part of The Odyssey Trust, W5 LIFE promotes inclusion and diversity through immersive STEM-based experiences and provides wider access to skills training, leading to exciting career paths and opportunities. Since 2024, W5 LIFE, in collaboration with The King’s Trust, has delivered a series of Open College Network (OCN) Northern Ireland-accredited digital skills programme as part of The King’s Trust’s ‘Get Ready’ initiative.

Courses, which run between five and 10 days, see W5 LIFE deliver modules from the OCN Level 2 in Digital Skills for Life and Work curriculum to a cohort of 16 participants aged 16 to 30 from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities. With each module mapped to the National Occupational Standards for IT and aligning with the needs of employers outlined in the Skills Strategy for Northern Ireland, topics covered throughout the programme incorporate key skills and competencies, including communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking, to help participants build self-confidence, resilience, leadership skills, and adaptability. To date, eight programme cycles have been delivered reaching over 100 young people.

Paul McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of The Odyssey Trust, said: “We were truly honoured to welcome His Majesty King Charles III to W5 LIFE, showcasing the invaluable work delivered alongside The King’s Trust. Much like The King’s Trust, The Odyssey Trust’s charitable principles are rooted within people and community, so this is a partnership that makes sense and means more. It was wonderful to see the range of displays and exhibitors that perfectly demonstrated the scale and impact that The King’s Trust continues to have on the lives of people here in Northern Ireland.”

Founded in 1976, The King’s Trust support those from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity to develop the skills and confidence needed to find work. The courses offered by The Trust help young people aged 11-30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work, and access job opportunities. Throughout 2026, The Trust will celebrate its 50th anniversary, having helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK and generated at least £11.4 billion in value to society.

Judith Harvey, Group Head of Learning and Engagement at The Odyssey Trust, commented: “W5 LIFE strives to provide educational opportunities for people of all ages, especially for those who may have been disregarded by or disengaged with traditional educational pathways. Having worked alongside The King’s Trust to deliver OCN-accredited courses for nearly two years, the difference it has made to people’s lives has been clear to see throughout. Having the opportunity to welcome His Majesty to W5 LIFE to meet some of the young people who have been supported across Northern Ireland was a truly special moment that I know will have meant equally as much to the participants, entrepreneurs, and exhibitors here today.”

By working closely with 145 local schools, more than 100 community groups, and local employers who share their values, including Marks & Spencer, Tesco, TK Maxx, and HealthCare Ireland, The King’s Trust in Northern Ireland helps more than 10,000 young people each year. Through their community of volunteers, staff, employers, schools, and community partners, The King’s Trust has helped more than 70% of the young people who completed their programmes in Northern Ireland last year move into employment, start a business, or progress in education and training.

Mark Dougan, Northern Ireland Director at The King’s Trust, commented: “Over the past 50 years, The King’s Trust has helped millions of young people build the confidence and skills to get into work, progress through education or to start up in business. We have proven beyond doubt that when you back young people and give them the opportunity to believe in themselves, they can achieve anything.