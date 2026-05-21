Launch Of NI Food to Go Awards

The official Northern Ireland Food to Go Awards will return for a third year this autumn, bringing the industry together to recognise and celebrate the businesses driving one of the region’s most fast-paced and resilient sectors. The awards will take place on Tuesday 17th November 2026 at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, with Henderson Foodservice confirmed as title sponsor.

The awards were officially launched in Belfast’s Malmaison Belfast this week, with over 80 prominent figures from across Northern Ireland’s food-to-go and wider hospitality sector in attendance.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association, these official awards have quickly established itself as a key date in the hospitality calendar reflecting both the scale and importance of the sector. Food-to-go now accounts for a significant and growing share of the out-of-home market, with thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland serving communities daily and supporting local employment.

This year’s launch comes at a time when many operators continue to navigate sustained pressures. Rising costs, changing consumer habits and ongoing workforce challenges are reshaping how businesses operate, making recognition and industry support more important than ever.

Michael Henderson, CEO of the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association, said: “The food-to-go sector is one of the most dynamic parts of our local economy, but it’s also one of the most exposed to ongoing cost and operational pressures. Despite that, businesses continue to show incredible resilience, adapting and evolving to meet customer demand.

“The awards are about recognising that effort and excellence. It gives us the opportunity to celebrate the people and businesses who are going above and beyond every day, often in very challenging circumstances. It’s also about giving something back to a sector that plays such a vital role in communities right across Northern Ireland.

“Now in its third year, the awards have become an important platform for raising standards, showcasing innovation and ensuring the sector gets the recognition it deserves.”

Kiera Campbell, Chairperson of the NI Food to Go Association Advisory Board and Sales Director at Henderson Foodservice, title sponsor of the awards, added: “We are proud to support the NI Food to Go Awards as title sponsor. Through our work with customers across the sector, we see first-hand the resilience, creativity and determination that defines food-to-go businesses.

“The awards is an important opportunity to recognise that hard work and celebrate the innovation that continues to drive the sector forward. It also provides a valuable platform for businesses to come together, share ideas and highlight the strength of the industry.”

Entries for the 2026 Food To Go Awards are now open, with the gala ceremony taking place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Belfast on Tuesday, November 17, and hosted by Ibe Sesay.