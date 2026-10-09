SPIRIT OF NI AWARDS

The glamorous annual Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in association with Ulster Bank were held on Friday 18th September at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Co. Down. The event celebrates local unsung heroes, strong community figures and inspirational people from across the country. The 17th annual gala was attended by many local celebrities across sport, music, art, media and the wider arts and business sectors. The night was a joyous, positive celebration of achievement and overcoming adversity.