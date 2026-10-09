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SPIRIT OF NI AWARDS

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The glamorous annual Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in association with Ulster Bank were held on Friday 18th September at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Co. Down. The event celebrates local unsung heroes, strong community figures and inspirational people from across the country. The 17th annual gala was attended by many local celebrities across sport, music, art, media and the wider arts and business sectors. The night was a joyous, positive celebration of achievement and overcoming adversity.

Bob Geldof and Martin Breen and Barry Egan as The Belfast Telegraph Spirit of Northern Ireland awards in partnership with Ulster Bank take place at the Culloden hotel in Belfast on September 18th 2026 (Photo by Kevin Scott)
Friday 18th September 2026: Lara + Ryan Burnett pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Spirit of Northern Ireland awards in partnership with Ulster Bank at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast on 18th September 2026.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

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