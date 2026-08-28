Set Sail for Adventure: Oasis Travel Brings the World’s Best Cruises to Belfast

The Northern Ireland Cruise Show, hosted by local cruise specialists Oasis Travel, takes place at the Culloden Hotel on Saturday, 19th September.

Celebrating more than 40 years of creating extraordinary journeys for clients across Northern Ireland, Oasis Travel will bring together an unrivalled line-up of top cruise lines under one roof. From exhilarating ocean voyages to intimate river cruises, the event promises a unique opportunity to explore the very best of cruising, all in one day.

Running from 09:30 to 16:00, the Northern Ireland Cruise Show features exclusive presentations, insider tips from seasoned travel specialists, and access to exclusive offers available only at the show.

Alison Hamilton, Head of Cruise at Oasis Travel, commented:

“The world of cruising has never offered more choice, but finding the right ship, itinerary and experience can make all the difference to your holiday. The Northern Ireland Cruise Show gives people the opportunity to speak directly with specialists who understand our customers and can offer advice based on how they genuinely want to travel.

“Whether you are completely new to cruising or looking for inspiration for your next adventure, our team at Oasis Travel make the planning process exciting, personal and straightforward, helping every visitor leave feeling one step closer to their perfect cruise.”

The event is ideal for curious first-time cruisers wondering where to start, families searching for adventure and reconnection, seasoned globetrotters who believe there’s always more to uncover, and solo travellers seeking new horizons. Whether you’re seeking the iconic rivers of Europe, the glamour of an ultra-luxury ship, the tranquil shores of a breathtaking island, or the wonder of an unforgettable family adventure, your perfect cruising holiday awaits.

Attendance at the Northern Ireland Cruise Show, presented by Oasis Travel, is complimentary. To find out more and book your free tickets, visit www.oasis-travel.co.uk