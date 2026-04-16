The April edition of Late Night Art marked the official launch of street art festival, Hit the North with a screening of Belfast Street Art City. After screenings across Europe, the 50-minute film was finally shown in the city where it was made. Screened at Ulster University, Belfast Street Art City sees filmmaker Nina Kormann delve into the colour, energy and sheer chaos of Belfast’s street art culture through the lens of last year’s Hit the North festival. The event concluded with a Q&A with Nina Kormann, before Hit the North’s Adam Turkington revealed all the key dates for the 2026 edition of the street art festival, including its renowned Block Party which will place on Sunday 3 May at Union Street and Kent Street, Belfast.