Puccini’s La Bohème comes to Carlisle Memorial, Belfast on 16 May 2026, in an immersive, in-the-round production in partnership between Northern Ireland Opera and Diva Opera. For more coverage see our July issue.
Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.
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