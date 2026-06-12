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Style Sunday Luncheon

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Style Sunday in Belfast celebrated the 20th anniversary of Cathy Martin’s luxury fashion luncheon with a glamorous event showcasing local style, friendship and philanthropy. Held at Waterman House, the occasion brought together fashion enthusiasts to enjoy collections from designers including Una Rodden, Grainne Maher, Sara O’Neil, Kindred of Ireland, Shauna Fay and Charlotte & Tess. Guests were treated to a meal by chef Niall McKenna and sparkling wine from Freixenet, while visitors from London and Dublin joined through Visit Belfast, including well-known stylists and fashion writers. The event reflected Belfast’s growing reputation as a fashion destination, highlighted by the Ashes to Fashion exhibition at the Ulster Museum and the Northern Threads showcase at Titanic Belfast. Elegant floral displays by Memento enhanced the atmosphere, and the celebration also supported a good cause, raising more than £1,500 for SOS Bus, combining style, community spirit and charitable giving in one memorable occasion. For more coverage see our June issue.

 

Shirley McCay and Anne McMullan

Nuala Smyth, Siobhan Wort, Alison Mainsall, Patricia Corbett and Terri-Louise Masterson

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Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

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