Designing the Future

TODD Architects, the award-winning practice renowned for its innovative approach to the built environment across healthcare, education, commercial, residential and civic sectors, has announced the elevation of a cohort of rising design leaders across the practice.

As part of TODD’s ongoing commitment to design excellence, talent development and long-term succession planning, 12 new Associates have been appointed alongside a new Associate Director specialising in façade design. The appointments comprise a mix of internal promotions and external appointments, each bringing a distinct voice to the practice’s design culture, from conceptual exploration to technical rigour; reinforcing TODD’s multi-disciplinary strength.

“We are committed to fostering a culture where creativity and technical excellence thrive,” said Daragh Coleman, Managing Director at TODD Architects. “These promotions represent an investment in the future of leadership at TODD, ensuring we continue to deliver thoughtful, contextually responsive architecture.”

With studios in Belfast, Dublin, London and Manchester, TODD Architects is consistently recognised on the Architects’ Journal Top 100 UK practices list, reflecting the breadth of its work and design leadership across the UK and Ireland. In 2025, the practice received a RIBA National Award for its Student Hub project at Queen’s University Belfast. The project also received the RSUA Liam McCormick Prize for Northern Ireland’s Building of the Year, as well as the RICS National Public Sector Award.